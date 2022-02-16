Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe secures late win for PSG after Lionel Messi misses penalty against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lionel Messi can thank Kylian Mbappe, who helped them secure a well-deserved late win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Earlier, Messi missed a penalty for the hosts at the Parc des Princes, but the Argentine will feel relieved at the full-time whistle thanks to his teammate Mbappe.
Ever since the referee's whistle to mark the beginning of proceedings in front of a raucous crowd in Paris, PSG dominated the game. Mauricio Pochettino's men enjoyed the lion's share of possession and forced Real Madrid on the back foot.
Mbappe, in particular, looked menacing on the left flank and persistently troubled Dani Carvajal, with full-back Nuno Mendes also providing the attacking impetus for PSG. But for all their dominance, the Ligue 1 giants were unable to break the deadlock before the half-time interval.
Lionel Messi could not get the better of Thibaut Courtois after PSG were handed a lifeline
Shortly after the restart, PSG were handed a golden opportunity to finally open the scoring in the 62nd minute. Carvajal brought down Mbappe inside the penalty area and was correctly penalized for the foul.
Lionel Messi stepped up to try and convert the spot-kick, but failed to do so. Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois guessed the right way and made an excellent save to his right before being hugged by his teammates. Lionel Messi cut a dejected figure and it seemed as if his miss would prove costly for PSG.
However, Mbappe then produced a breath-taking individual display to ensure PSG earned an advantage over Real Madrid at the end of the first leg round of 16 clash. Latching on to a backheel from second-half substitute Neymar, Mbappe drifted into the penalty area and beat two Real Madrid defenders before firing his shot into the back of the net.
The PSG players wheeled away in celebration and swarmed Mbappe as the crowd broke into a delirium of noise. In the wake of the Frenchman outperforming Lionel Messi once again, several reactions surfaced on Twitter. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game: