Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi ends Ligue 1 goal drought in PSG's 3-1 win over Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi finally netted his first league goal for the club as the Ligue 1 giants secured a 3-1 win over Nantes on Saturday. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner missed two games for PSG before the international break, but returned to action for the club in style.
Mauricio Pochettino's men cruised to an early lead after Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the second minute. PSG attempted to extend their advantage but Nantes shot-stopper Alban Lafont denied Lionel Messi twice in the first half to keep the score at 1-0.
Just after the hour mark, PSG were handed a blow as Keylor Navas received a red card for a foul on Ludovic Blas. The midfielder managed to get on the wrong side of Thilo Kehrer in pursuit of a long ball and was hacked down by Navas as he went through on goal.
Pochettino responded to going a man down by withdrawing Neymar and introducing third-choice custodian Sergio Rico from the bench. However, Nantes soon restored parity with a sublime goal. Randal Kolo Muani produced a back-heel finish inside the box to help the visitors claw their way back into the game in the 76th minute.
Lionel Messi was involved in two goals for PSG
But just five minutes later, Nantes defender Dennis Appiah was unfortunate enough to turn Lionel Messi's through ball into the back of his own net to restore PSG's lead. With just three minutes of normal time remaining at the Parc des Princes, Lionel Messi then added the final nail to the coffin for the visitors.
The diminutive Argentine was played into space by Mbappe and he curled a shot beyond the reach of Lafont from the edge of the box. The ball crashed into the bottom-left corner and Lionel Messi wheeled away in celebration. Understandably, several reactions poured in from across the globe on Twitter after Lionel Messi ended his Ligue 1 drought for PSG. Here are some of the best of the lot:
ALSO READArticle Continues below