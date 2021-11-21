Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi ends Ligue 1 goal drought in PSG's 3-1 win over Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi finally netted his first league goal for the club as the Ligue 1 giants secured a 3-1 win over Nantes on Saturday. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner missed two games for PSG before the international break, but returned to action for the club in style.

Mauricio Pochettino's men cruised to an early lead after Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the second minute. PSG attempted to extend their advantage but Nantes shot-stopper Alban Lafont denied Lionel Messi twice in the first half to keep the score at 1-0.

Just after the hour mark, PSG were handed a blow as Keylor Navas received a red card for a foul on Ludovic Blas. The midfielder managed to get on the wrong side of Thilo Kehrer in pursuit of a long ball and was hacked down by Navas as he went through on goal.

433 @433 PSG extend lead as Messi scores his first goal in the Ligue 1 ⚽️ PSG extend lead as Messi scores his first goal in the Ligue 1 ⚽️ https://t.co/5H879tC4pg

Pochettino responded to going a man down by withdrawing Neymar and introducing third-choice custodian Sergio Rico from the bench. However, Nantes soon restored parity with a sublime goal. Randal Kolo Muani produced a back-heel finish inside the box to help the visitors claw their way back into the game in the 76th minute.

Lionel Messi was involved in two goals for PSG

But just five minutes later, Nantes defender Dennis Appiah was unfortunate enough to turn Lionel Messi's through ball into the back of his own net to restore PSG's lead. With just three minutes of normal time remaining at the Parc des Princes, Lionel Messi then added the final nail to the coffin for the visitors.

The diminutive Argentine was played into space by Mbappe and he curled a shot beyond the reach of Lafont from the edge of the box. The ball crashed into the bottom-left corner and Lionel Messi wheeled away in celebration. Understandably, several reactions poured in from across the globe on Twitter after Lionel Messi ended his Ligue 1 drought for PSG. Here are some of the best of the lot:

Bijayendra @_bijayendra Finally Messi scores his first goal in Ligue 1, and what a goal it was 🤩🔥



🐐 SAVES A 10 MEN PSG WHEN THEY NEEDED HIM THE MOST‼️ Finally Messi scores his first goal in Ligue 1, and what a goal it was 🤩🔥🐐 SAVES A 10 MEN PSG WHEN THEY NEEDED HIM THE MOST‼️ https://t.co/LidQ43jgXq

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo LIONEL MESSI SCORES HIS FIRST LIGUE 1 GOAL FOR PSG 🤩 LIONEL MESSI SCORES HIS FIRST LIGUE 1 GOAL FOR PSG 🤩 https://t.co/oNXQXhaPLm

Joyonta Roy @JoyontaRJ Messi's first goal in Ligue 1 with the PSG jersey. La Pulga scored the final 3-1 against Nantes in the 87th minute of the game.🐐👏👍⚽ Messi's first goal in Ligue 1 with the PSG jersey. La Pulga scored the final 3-1 against Nantes in the 87th minute of the game.🐐👏👍⚽ https://t.co/BOe4SgtPf0

bwin @bwin



#PSG #LionelMessi 📸 Lionel Messi has scored his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG 📸 Lionel Messi has scored his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG #PSG #LionelMessi https://t.co/thZJCwl7PH

🇦🇷🐐 @LM7prop Messi literally hand feeds PSG a comeback against Nantes whilst Ronaldo ghosts in a 4-1 defeat to Watford. I know who my goat is 🐐🇦🇷 Messi literally hand feeds PSG a comeback against Nantes whilst Ronaldo ghosts in a 4-1 defeat to Watford. I know who my goat is 🐐🇦🇷

SS @deadidipp @PSG_English @Ligue1_ENG We need more pictures of Messi celebrating to mock CR5 fans, please. @PSG_English @Ligue1_ENG We need more pictures of Messi celebrating to mock CR5 fans, please.

“𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣 𝕞𝕒𝕟” @boboskylarme Messi just scored for Psg while Ronaldo is just there helping Man United lose…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Messi just scored for Psg while Ronaldo is just there helping Man United lose…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Hitesh Dharmani @HiteshDharmani3



And Today Leo Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG from outside the box assisted by Mbappe



Thank you Mbappe ❤️🫂#mbappe Leo Messi scored his first UCL goal for PSG from outside the box assisted by MbappeAnd Today Leo Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG from outside the box assisted by MbappeThank you Mbappe ❤️🫂 #messi Leo Messi scored his first UCL goal for PSG from outside the box assisted by Mbappe And Today Leo Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG from outside the box assisted by Mbappe Thank you Mbappe ❤️🫂#messi #mbappe

brother ape @brother_ape Feels good today.

Ronaldo ghosted again against a bottom table team

Messi scored a wonderful goal

Messi carried 10 man psg to victory



Penaldo is truly finished Feels good today.Ronaldo ghosted again against a bottom table teamMessi scored a wonderful goalMessi carried 10 man psg to victoryPenaldo is truly finished https://t.co/8tz5wCFkkK

Kammy 🇮🇳 @Kkaaamy Messi helped 10 man PSG go from 1-1 to a 3-1 win.

Suuuuuiiiiii helped 10 man Man Utd go from 2-1 to a 4-1 loss.



GOAT for a reason 🇦🇷🐐 Messi helped 10 man PSG go from 1-1 to a 3-1 win.Suuuuuiiiiii helped 10 man Man Utd go from 2-1 to a 4-1 loss. GOAT for a reason 🇦🇷🐐

🇨🇦Onyeisi Canada🇨🇦 @Prinxcharles01 Mbappe assisted Messi's first PSG goal in the:



Champions League ✅

Ligue 1 ✅



Partnership 🤝 Mbappe assisted Messi's first PSG goal in the:Champions League ✅Ligue 1 ✅Partnership 🤝 https://t.co/ddsY02iT9j

Ziad is in less pain  @Ziad_EJ LIONEL MESSI THE GOAT !!!!!

PSG are down to 10 players and are 1-1, but the the GOAT is here to save the day by creating a play that lead to an own goal, and scoring an amazing outside the box goal.



THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME LIONEL MESSI THE GOAT !!!!!PSG are down to 10 players and are 1-1, but the the GOAT is here to save the day by creating a play that lead to an own goal, and scoring an amazing outside the box goal.THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME https://t.co/o8oHJABg4H

VBET News @VBETnews Kylian Mbappe is all the PSG fans after Lionel Messi's goal 🤩🔵🔴 Kylian Mbappe is all the PSG fans after Lionel Messi's goal 🤩🔵🔴 https://t.co/XA5HwxiI1D

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris The greatest player of all time has now scored in two different European leagues.



From he can’t win with his country, to winning the Copa America.

From he can’t do it outside Barcelona, he’s doing it in PSG.



You’ll respect Lionel Messi 🐐 The greatest player of all time has now scored in two different European leagues. From he can’t win with his country, to winning the Copa America. From he can’t do it outside Barcelona, he’s doing it in PSG. You’ll respect Lionel Messi 🐐

KOMBO™ 🇳🇬💙❤️ @ultimate_kombo PSG got a Red Card just like United did today but Messi made sure that PSG wasn't embarrassed.



He scored an unbelievable goal to secure the 3 points and this is why he is the Greatest of all time



He made sure his 1st goal was a crucial one PSG got a Red Card just like United did today but Messi made sure that PSG wasn't embarrassed.He scored an unbelievable goal to secure the 3 points and this is why he is the Greatest of all timeHe made sure his 1st goal was a crucial one https://t.co/z6z9xkJGZw

J. @MessiIizer MESSIIIIII SAVES A 10 MEN PSG WHEN THEY NEEDED HIM THE MOST MESSIIIIII SAVES A 10 MEN PSG WHEN THEY NEEDED HIM THE MOST

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Messi is here scoring from outside the box to save PSG with one man down while Ronaldo ghosted as usual with one man down. Choose your GOAT wisely. Messi is here scoring from outside the box to save PSG with one man down while Ronaldo ghosted as usual with one man down. Choose your GOAT wisely.

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris Messi said he wanted to end the year on a strong note and went and scored his first goal for PSG in the league.



I’d be very very very very afraid if I was an opp. Messi said he wanted to end the year on a strong note and went and scored his first goal for PSG in the league. I’d be very very very very afraid if I was an opp.

brother ape @brother_ape Ronaldo vanished when his Manchester united team was a man down and lost 4-1



Messi stood up and carried a 10 man PSG to a 3-1 victory



Ronaldo's Portugal is arguably out of world cup



Messi's Argentina is in the world up 2022.



Choose your GOAT wisely. Ronaldo vanished when his Manchester united team was a man down and lost 4-1Messi stood up and carried a 10 man PSG to a 3-1 victoryRonaldo's Portugal is arguably out of world cupMessi's Argentina is in the world up 2022.Choose your GOAT wisely. https://t.co/bD4HBwUPzX

Adam The Gentle 😃🇦🇷 @AdamTheGentle The proper headline for tomorrow’s papers should be “ Messi leads 10 man PSG to victory” if these media guys are being sincere enough. The proper headline for tomorrow’s papers should be “ Messi leads 10 man PSG to victory” if these media guys are being sincere enough.

