Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and PSG are pitted against Bayern Munich after Champions League round of 16 draw

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were drawn against Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16, which has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Six-time winners Bayern, who won Group C and eliminated Lionel Messi's former side Barcelona, were drawn against PSG.

The Parisians had to settle for second spot in Group H due to an inferior away goal difference to that of group winners Benfica (3).

Lionel Messi was not at PSG the last time the two sides met in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 giants secured a quarterfinal victory over the Bavarians via away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw in 2021.

The two European heavyweights also met in the final of the Champions League in 2020, with Kingsley Coman's 59th-minute winner securing the trophy for Bayern.

It promises to be a tantalizing affair between the two sides unbeaten in Europe this season.

Meanwhile, a replay of last season's final is set to commence after Liverpool drew reigning champions Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr was on hand to strike in the 59th minute of that meeting which denied Liverpool the opportunity of redemption following the 2018 final between the two sides.

Madrid were once again the winners on that occasion, beating the Reds 4-1.

Other ties include RB Leipzig facing favorites Manchester City with Erling Haaland returning against a side he has scored six goals in four appearances.

Eintracht Frankfurt take on Napoli, who bagged an astounding 20 goals in the group stages to sit atop the goalscoring charts.

Club Brugge will continue their admirable Champions League journey into the knockout stages against Benfica, who claimed Group H over PSG.

Borussia Dortmund are up against Chelsea, who may have their eyes on Jude Bellingham, given that the midfielder has become one of Europe's most sought-after teenagers.

Inter Milan will face FC Porto after they managed to beat Barca to the second spot in Group C.

AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are set to clash, with Spurs boasting one win over the Rossoneri in Europe's elite club competition.

Here are some reactions from fans to an intriguing number of matches drawn for the 2022-23 Champions League last 16:

DW Sports @dw_sports The Champions League draw for the round of 16!



Thoughts? The Champions League draw for the round of 16!Thoughts? 🏆 The Champions League draw for the round of 16! Thoughts? https://t.co/QXmeLKUqN1

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport #CFC will face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16. Away game first. Aubameyang gets to say hi to another former club. #UCLdraw #CFC will face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16. Away game first. Aubameyang gets to say hi to another former club. #UCLdraw

Paddy Power @paddypower Liverpool draw Real Madrid in a repeat of the Camila Cabello derby. #UCLDraw Liverpool draw Real Madrid in a repeat of the Camila Cabello derby. #UCLDraw

PSG man, they should have just beat Benfica at least once. Can’t see them beating Bayern ngl 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️PSG man, they should have just beat Benfica at least once. Can’t see them beating Bayern ngl #UCLdraw 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️PSG man, they should have just beat Benfica at least once. Can’t see them beating Bayern ngl #UCLdraw

Troll Football @TrollFootball Mo Salah trying to get revenge against Real Madrid for the 3rd time #UCLdraw Mo Salah trying to get revenge against Real Madrid for the 3rd time #UCLdraw https://t.co/5LOyHlqP2J

Paddy Power @paddypower The fella in the office who's busy telling everyone why Club Brugge v Benfica is actually the tie of the round. #UCLDraw The fella in the office who's busy telling everyone why Club Brugge v Benfica is actually the tie of the round. #UCLDraw https://t.co/aUpusGEULW

7 @KirikiTsukasa Salah vs Real Madrid | Revenge time?🥶 Salah vs Real Madrid | Revenge time?🥶 https://t.co/M4TsIzJ15Z

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea draw Dortmund. At least it’s a chance to escalate those Jude Bellingham talks… Chelsea draw Dortmund. At least it’s a chance to escalate those Jude Bellingham talks…

Time for Real Madrid to show Liverpool their place once more.



I'm more excited for the Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting derby tho Time for Real Madrid to show Liverpool their place once more.I'm more excited for the Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting derby tho #UCLdraw Time for Real Madrid to show Liverpool their place once more. I'm more excited for the Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting derby tho

BernardoSzn @bernardocitd Remember the last time Haaland faced Leipzig



2 goals !!



We might finally win it Remember the last time Haaland faced Leipzig 2 goals !! We might finally win it https://t.co/gFPIMUdJoj

Baba Klassy @___klassy #UCLdraw Real Madrid giving Salah energy drink so they can beat him again Real Madrid giving Salah energy drink so they can beat him again 😂 #UCLdraw https://t.co/MFQhreadeX

Mogale_Mogale @MMashilo28 Guys ive been looking for Barcelona for over 30 minutes, where is it? #UCLdraw Guys ive been looking for Barcelona for over 30 minutes, where is it? #UCLdraw https://t.co/NDNlt2fGhg

#UCLdraw Messi ran away from Barcelona because of Bayern Munich but still they are still following him Messi ran away from Barcelona because of Bayern Munich but still they are still following him#UCLdraw https://t.co/IHPGUWirye

How will Ac Milan qualify against a team that plays Haram football? How will Ac Milan qualify against a team that plays Haram football? #UCLdraw How will Ac Milan qualify against a team that plays Haram football? 😞

Janty @CFC_Janty Bayern Munich knocking out Barcelona and Lionel Messi in the same UCL season. Bayern Munich knocking out Barcelona and Lionel Messi in the same UCL season. https://t.co/gxlBv1fGsN

SPORTbible @sportbible Lionel Messi's last game against Bayern Munich... Lionel Messi's last game against Bayern Munich... 👀😅 https://t.co/bAMG37iwvH

PSG and Lionel Messi seek revenge against Bayern

Bayern destroyed Barca in 2020

PSG and Lionel Messi will seek revenge over Bayern in the round of 16.

The Bavarians have been a thorn in their side in recent years, none more so than in 2020.

That year, the Bundesliga giants shocked the football world and Lionel Messi with an incredible 8-2 win at the Nou Camp in the quarterfinals.

Many deemed the result to be the lowest point of Messi's career as Bayern swept the Blaugrana aside in Catalonia.

They then headed to the final of the Champions League and beat PSG.

Hence, redemptions will be on the minds of the Parisians come 14 February 2023 and 7 March 2023.

