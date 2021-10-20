Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi spearheads PSG to a crucial 3-2 victory against RB Leipzig

Lionel Messi shone as PSG beat RB Leipzig on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The Argentine scored a brace as his side came from behind to win 3-2 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The win means PSG are now back at the top of Group A with three games to go.

The French powerhouse came into the game off a 2-1 win against Angers at the weekend. Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi missed the weekend's Ligue 1 fixture, but made his return to the starting XI for this game. However, PSG were still greatly weakened, with Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi all unavailable for this match.

Kylian Mbappe led the line for PSG on the night, with Messi and Julian Draxler on either side. Mauricio Pochettino couldn't have asked for a better start, as the Frenchman slotted the ball past Peter Gulacsi to make it 1-0 in the eighth minute of the game for PSG.

However, the hosts' joy was short-lived, as Andre Silva finished off a great counter-attack to make it 1-1 in the 26th minute. The Portuguese striker had seen an effort hit the post moments before, but he was on hand to score Leipzig's equaliser.

The rest of the first half was rather quiet for PSG, as both Messi and Mbappe tried to carve out chances for the French side. Leipzig, though, were content to sit back and soak up the pressure. The German side found multiple opportunities on the counter-attack in the first half, with Christopher Nkunku coming close to giving his side the lead at the end of the half.

Lionel Messi steals the spotlight for PSG in the second half

The second half started with Leipzig being the more dominant side. PSG could not keep possession for long enough to create any chances to score. All of Leipzig's pressure paid off in the 57th minute when Nordi Mukiele smashed the ball home following a great cross from Angelino. The left-back assisted both goals for the German side against PSG.

Leipzig continued to put pressure on PSG. However, Kylian Mbappe broke away in the 66th minute, and laid the ball off to Lionel Messi to make it 2-2. The Argentinian superstar saw his first shot deflect on to the post, but followed that to level the scores on the night. The goal was the forward's second in this season's group stage following his strike in the win against Manchester City.

Things got even better for PSG in the 72nd minute when Kylian Mbappe was brought down in the box by Mohamed Simakan, and PSG were awarded a penalty. Lionel Messi stepped up and scored a nonchalant Panenka to put PSG in front. Leipzig kept the pressure on for the rest of the half as they looked for an equaliser. However, PSG managed to keep the German side at bay.

Lionel Messi then got a chance to complete his hat-trick in the final moments of the game, when Achraf Hakimi won his side a penalty. However, the Argentine surprisingly allowed Mbappe to take the spot-kick, instead.

The decision backfired, as the Frenchman skied his spot-kick, even though it would not have made much of a difference had he scored. PSG saw out the final few moments to win the game and move atop Group A.

On that note, here are the best reactions from Twitter following Lionel Messi's match-winning display against RB Leipzig:

