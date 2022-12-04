Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi surpasses Maradona with goal in 2-1 win over Australia to help Argentina secure FIFA World Cup quarter-final berth

Football fans on Twitter erupted as Lionel Messi scored to help Argentina advance to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste managed a 2-1 win against Australia in their Round of 16 clash on Saturday, December 4.

Messi opened the scoring for his country in the 35th minute of the game.

Harry Souttar defended the initial free kick before Lionel Scaloni's side got the ball back. Nicolas Otamendi took a nice touch to set Messi up just inside the box. The Argentine captain, who was playing his 1000th senior game, found the back of the net through an army of Australian defenders. The goal marked Messi's first in the knockout stages of the competition.

Argentina started the second half convincingly. Julian Alvarez put clear daylight between the two sides when he netted in the 57th minute of the game.

The Manchester City striker has now scored in back-to-back games as he also netted against Poland in their last group game. Alvarez capitalized on a poor back pass from Kye Rowles before scoring.

Australia managed to pull one back in the 77th minute as Craig Goodwin’s effort took a massive deflection off Enzo Fernandez and ended up in Emiliano Martinez's goal.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Messi helped La Albiceleste proceed to the last eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Conn @ConnCFC Messi has scored past 129 goalkeepers in his career. That is utterly ridiculous lmao Messi has scored past 129 goalkeepers in his career. That is utterly ridiculous lmao

Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo @Fentuo_ Ronaldo after 1000 games:



725 goals

216 Assists

31 Trophies



Messi after 1000 games:



789 Goals

348 Assists

ksi @KSI Apparently that Messi goal was the first goal Messi (or Ronaldo) has scored in the knockout stages of the World Cup… Apparently that Messi goal was the first goal Messi (or Ronaldo) has scored in the knockout stages of the World Cup…

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is not normal. Lionel Messi is not normal.

Sofascore @SofascoreINT | QUICK STAT



Only three players have now scored a goal in consecutive



• Hernán Crespo

• Lionel Messi

Julián Álvarez



Still only 22 years old.



ESPN UK @ESPNUK Messi is a man on a mission Messi is a man on a mission 😤🏆 https://t.co/H34IN0hmk7

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Messi scores his 789th goal in his 1000th match and his first ever in a knockout game at a World Cup. His 9th World Cup goal takes him ahead of Maradona and one behind Batistuta. A moment of Messi magic amid a messy match. Messi scores his 789th goal in his 1000th match and his first ever in a knockout game at a World Cup. His 9th World Cup goal takes him ahead of Maradona and one behind Batistuta. A moment of Messi magic amid a messy match.

Squawka @Squawka Lionel Messi has now scored as many major tournament goals as Cristiano Ronaldo (22). Lionel Messi has now scored as many major tournament goals as Cristiano Ronaldo (22). 🐐🐐 https://t.co/dmPSldbimp

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien Messi:

Game number 1000

𝐐𝐮𝐞. @mlqwlkr Matt Ryan for Argentina second goal: Matt Ryan for Argentina second goal: https://t.co/8VV3hEACji

Jake @Thornoxis In such an important match, Matt Ryan decides he can take on two players instead of just booting the damn ball out of danger #ARGAUS In such an important match, Matt Ryan decides he can take on two players instead of just booting the damn ball out of danger #ARGAUS

⏰💣 (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿) @fxckedu__ Pochettino really fooled people into thinking that Messi was finished 🤣🤣 Pochettino really fooled people into thinking that Messi was finished 🤣🤣

Kunwar Desh Naykam @k_naykam 🤩.

Argentinas are into quarters 🫶🏿 Wear a Leo tshirt whenever you go for sex, it would be rated 10 performance. The mesmerising moment🤩.Argentinas are into quarters🫶🏿 Wear a Leo tshirt whenever you go for sex, it would be rated 10 performance. The mesmerising moment😇🤩.Argentinas are into quarters 🇦🇷🫶🏿

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP 788 goals in 1000 appearances. Messi will be spoken about for centuries to come. We lived it. 788 goals in 1000 appearances. Messi will be spoken about for centuries to come. We lived it. https://t.co/Zhz09mFxnZ

B/R Football @brfootball

9—Lionel Messi

8—Diego Maradona



SK10 𓃵 @SK10__Football Messi showing masterclass every match while Ronaldo dives for penalties, trying to own a teammate's goal and assisting opponent teams. We used to pray for times like this! Messi showing masterclass every match while Ronaldo dives for penalties, trying to own a teammate's goal and assisting opponent teams. We used to pray for times like this!💙

Troll Football @TrollFootball Bro tried to dribble past Argentina players Bro tried to dribble past Argentina players https://t.co/ARy3O5luMJ

Invictos @InvictosSomos Lionel Messi no solo es un jugador de fútbol, es un ARTISTA. Lionel Messi no solo es un jugador de fútbol, es un ARTISTA. https://t.co/tcm0Nq2jCR

Sahil @SahilChimulkar Lionel Messi out here creating miracles!!



Messi after 1000 games:



789 Goals

348 Assists

Bwana mayanja🇺🇬 @Mayanja1Duncan

Rewind a few years and he was just a kid trying to get a picture with his hero 🥺 @FIFAWorldCup Julián Álvarez scoring in World Cup knockout games with Lionel MessiRewind a few years and he was just a kid trying to get a picture with his hero 🥺 @FIFAWorldCup Julián Álvarez scoring in World Cup knockout games with Lionel Messi 🇦🇷Rewind a few years and he was just a kid trying to get a picture with his hero 🥺 https://t.co/P1epaVz9Pg

asado @milialvarez81 Lionel Messi, the magic man 🪄 Lionel Messi, the magic man 🪄

RH @raihaneye 1000 games. thank god for Lionel Messi 1000 games. thank god for Lionel Messi

jr (7-4) 🇦🇷 @bigbluefc i feel so bad for people who don’t like Lionel Messi i feel so bad for people who don’t like Lionel Messi

Dee @DeesusSZN lionel messi almost gave us an ankara messi goal at age 35. mans timeless lionel messi almost gave us an ankara messi goal at age 35. mans timeless https://t.co/AnAsTOBLsJ

Aritravo🇧🇷🏆🙌 @FF_EyeTest

Game on...



Come on 🦘 Goodwin goal!Game on...Come on Goodwin goal! Game on... Come on 🇦🇺🦘

Troll Football @TrollFootball Australia in the 2nd half against Argentina Australia in the 2nd half against Argentina https://t.co/zvNpJLi2qG

Ryan McLaughlin @RyanMcL2 Ronaldos biggest achievement isn’t winning 5 balon dors, it’s being compared to this freak of nature 🤣 #messi Ronaldos biggest achievement isn’t winning 5 balon dors, it’s being compared to this freak of nature 🤣 #messi

Lionel Messi and Argentina will play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina will take on Louis van Gaal's Netherlands in the last eight stages of the FIFA World Cup. The Dutch earned a 3-1 win against the USA earlier in the day.

The two sides have produced many classic games in the World Cup over the years. Their last meeting came in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, where the South American side won the game via penalties.

Messi is in top form for his country in Qatar. He has already scored three goals and is tied with Alvaro Morata, Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe, Enner Valencia, and Cody Gakpo in the race for the Golden Boot.

Messi has also scored more FIFA World Cup goals than the late great Diego Maradona. His tally stands at nine at the moment.

However, Oranje will likely offer a sterner test than Australia. Gakpo is shining and Memphis Depay also looks to be in good touch for Van Gaal's team. The two sides will face off on December 9.

