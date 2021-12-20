Twitter explodes as Liverpool and Chelsea lose ground in the Premier League title race

Manchester City took charge of the title race as Liverpool and Chelsea dropped points in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side secured a comfortable 4-0 win over a struggling Newcastle United side while Liverpool and Chelsea could only manage draws.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were held to a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur while Chelsea drew 0-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This means that Manchester City will be at the top of the Premier League on Christmas day.

Football fans on Twitter reacted to Chelsea and Liverpool dropping points. Certain fans online believe these dropped points have handed the advantage to Manchester City. They believe the Cityzens will retain their Premier League title this season. Here are some of the best tweets after yesterday's Premier League action:

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea and Liverpool drop points while Manchester City win their eighth straight league game on Sunday 🤑 Chelsea and Liverpool drop points while Manchester City win their eighth straight league game on Sunday 🤑 https://t.co/g2YUeImWcH

Stephen Drennan @babuyagu Still baffled how so many games were called off and yet the Chelsea and LIverpool games weren't. Feels more than a little suss to be honest. Still baffled how so many games were called off and yet the Chelsea and LIverpool games weren't. Feels more than a little suss to be honest.

adil @Barca19stats How nice of Liverpool and Chelsea to drop 2 points each, as a gift to Guardiola on the 12th anniversary of his sextuple 🎉🎊 How nice of Liverpool and Chelsea to drop 2 points each, as a gift to Guardiola on the 12th anniversary of his sextuple 🎉🎊

Aodhan @MUFC_Aodhan @brfootball Man united coming back to win the league, bookmark this @brfootball Man united coming back to win the league, bookmark this

ODDSbible @ODDSbible When you see Liverpool and Chelsea drop points When you see Liverpool and Chelsea drop points https://t.co/tnnOURNo3P

Those two were the targets so they bath them with Covid-19 cases and left city clean. @vincetalksfooty Blame @premierleague for doing everything possible for Chelsea and Liverpool to drop points.Those two were the targets so they bath them with Covid-19 cases and left city clean. @JamieHolme @vincetalksfooty Blame @premierleague for doing everything possible for Chelsea and Liverpool to drop points. Those two were the targets so they bath them with Covid-19 cases and left city clean.

Will @willreyner Game should never have taken place in the first place and surprise surprise we drop points for about the 6th game in a row. Game should never have taken place in the first place and surprise surprise we drop points for about the 6th game in a row.

Trey @UTDTrey Chelsea continue dropping points since the United test, Liverpool drop points and that c*nt Robertson got sent off. No United ball but it was a solid day Chelsea continue dropping points since the United test, Liverpool drop points and that c*nt Robertson got sent off. No United ball but it was a solid day

Belinder @_bubblxs Meh feels like today was always nailed on to drop points - given the circumstances, at least those dropped points feel kinda worth it Meh feels like today was always nailed on to drop points - given the circumstances, at least those dropped points feel kinda worth it

Justin @JSRFootball Chelsea drop points. ❌

Liverpool drop points. ❌



Manchester City 3 points clear at the top of the league🔝



Merry Christmas Citizens! 🎄💙 Chelsea drop points. ❌Liverpool drop points. ❌Manchester City 3 points clear at the top of the league🔝Merry Christmas Citizens! 🎄💙 https://t.co/0qRmLWdAsP

Leo🇧🇼 @mcfcIeo_ Pool and Chelsea drop points, City win 0-4 and top at Christmas Pool and Chelsea drop points, City win 0-4 and top at Christmas https://t.co/oW7nNQsl3H

Lil Uzi Vertonghen @WustafiAFC very spurs-like to pay the ref and still drop points very spurs-like to pay the ref and still drop points

sensible lad 🇵🇱 @gooner_sensible @brfootball Great for Arsenal and Man City, the title race is on and it looks like it’s a two horse race 🏇 🐎 💨 @brfootball Great for Arsenal and Man City, the title race is on and it looks like it’s a two horse race 🏇 🐎 💨

3wwvnu3l @3wwv5v8vy @brfootball It's Man city's title until proven otherwise. FYI I'm an LFC fan. @brfootball It's Man city's title until proven otherwise. FYI I'm an LFC fan.

JEHOVAHisTHEgr8test @IkennaOkonkwoS1 @brfootball GIVE CITY THE TROPHY 🏆, GUADIOLA IS NOT A CLOWN, & DOESN'T MESS UP @brfootball GIVE CITY THE TROPHY 🏆, GUADIOLA IS NOT A CLOWN, & DOESN'T MESS UP

As things stand, Manchester City have a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League charts. The Premier League champions are currently three points clear of Liverpool and six points ahead of Chelsea.

Manchester City notched up their eighth consecutive win in the Premier League which has resulted in them leapfrogging their rivals in the standings.

Chelsea are currently the most inconsistent side in the title race. The Blues were sitting comfortably at the top of the table last month. However, a string of poor results has seen them lose ground to their rivals.

Thomas Tuchel's side have drawn their last two games against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The European champions also suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United a few weeks ago.

Manchester City still have a game left against both Liverpool and Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea both have a chance to reduce Manchester City's lead in the Premier League. Both sides still have a game left against the league leaders.

Chelsea's January fixtures include games against both Liverpool and Manchester City. Thomas Tuchel's side are scheduled to host the Reds on the 2nd of January before traveling to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on the 15th of the same month.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have a long wait before they can face Manchester City. The Reds also have an away game against the Cityzens which is scheduled to take place on the 9th of April 2022.

It is worth noting that Manchester City have been dominant in the Premier League over the past few seasons. Pep Guardiola's side have won three of their last four league titles and currently have a strong hold on this year's title race as well.

