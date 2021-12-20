Twitter explodes as Liverpool and Chelsea lose ground in the Premier League title race

Manchester City took charge of the title race as Liverpool and Chelsea dropped points in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side secured a comfortable 4-0 win over a struggling Newcastle United side while Liverpool and Chelsea could only manage draws.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were held to a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur while Chelsea drew 0-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This means that Manchester City will be at the top of the Premier League on Christmas day.
Football fans on Twitter reacted to Chelsea and Liverpool dropping points. Certain fans online believe these dropped points have handed the advantage to Manchester City. They believe the Cityzens will retain their Premier League title this season. Here are some of the best tweets after yesterday's Premier League action:
As things stand, Manchester City have a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League charts. The Premier League champions are currently three points clear of Liverpool and six points ahead of Chelsea.
Manchester City notched up their eighth consecutive win in the Premier League which has resulted in them leapfrogging their rivals in the standings.
Chelsea are currently the most inconsistent side in the title race. The Blues were sitting comfortably at the top of the table last month. However, a string of poor results has seen them lose ground to their rivals.
Thomas Tuchel's side have drawn their last two games against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The European champions also suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United a few weeks ago.
Manchester City still have a game left against both Liverpool and Chelsea
Liverpool and Chelsea both have a chance to reduce Manchester City's lead in the Premier League. Both sides still have a game left against the league leaders.
Chelsea's January fixtures include games against both Liverpool and Manchester City. Thomas Tuchel's side are scheduled to host the Reds on the 2nd of January before traveling to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on the 15th of the same month.
Liverpool, on the other hand, have a long wait before they can face Manchester City. The Reds also have an away game against the Cityzens which is scheduled to take place on the 9th of April 2022.
It is worth noting that Manchester City have been dominant in the Premier League over the past few seasons. Pep Guardiola's side have won three of their last four league titles and currently have a strong hold on this year's title race as well.
