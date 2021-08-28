Twitter explodes as Manchester City hammer 10-man Arsenal in the Premier League

Manchester City added to Arsenal's catastrophic start to the Premier League season after securing a 5-0 win over the visitors at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's men were rampant and made light work of their opponents during a sunny afternoon in Manchester.
Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Manchester City as early as the seventh minute when he planted his header past Bernd Leno after an excellent cross from Gabriel Jesus. Just five minutes after the opening goal, Arsenal conceded their second after some really poor defending.
Bernardo Silva whipped the ball into the area in the wake of a set-piece and Cedric Soares' failed attempt to intercept the ball fell kindly to Ferran Torres. With just the goalkeeper to beat, the Manchester City forward made no mistake and stabbed home from close range.
Arsenal's problems compounded when Granit Xhaka received marching orders for a two-footed lunge on Joao Cancelo in the 35th minute. After gaining numerical advantage, Manchester City were persistent in their efforts to add more goals. Jack Grealish turned provider for Jesus in the build-up to the third goal as Arsenal entered the half-time interval with a man down and three goals conceded.
Rodri added the fourth goal eight minutes after the restart for Manchester City. Second-half substitute Riyad Mahrez turned provider with an excellent cross for Torres to complete the rout in the 85th minute. If not for some crucial saves by Leno in the second half, Manchester City could have easily added to their tally in what proved a forgetful afternoon for Arsenal.
Manchester City climb to the top of the table; Arsenal hit rock-bottom
The result now means that Manchester City, who have scored five goals in each of their last two outings, are currently at the top of the Premier League table. Meanwhile, a third straight defeat has left Arsenal at the bottom of the pile without a win or a goal in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.
Manchester City hammering Arsenal has sent Twitter into a frenzy, with reactions coming in from across the globe. Without further delay, let's delve straight into some of the best of the lot:
