Twitter explodes as Manchester City hammer 10-man Arsenal in the Premier League

Manchester City added to Arsenal's catastrophic start to the Premier League season after securing a 5-0 win over the visitors at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's men were rampant and made light work of their opponents during a sunny afternoon in Manchester.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Manchester City as early as the seventh minute when he planted his header past Bernd Leno after an excellent cross from Gabriel Jesus. Just five minutes after the opening goal, Arsenal conceded their second after some really poor defending.

Bernardo Silva whipped the ball into the area in the wake of a set-piece and Cedric Soares' failed attempt to intercept the ball fell kindly to Ferran Torres. With just the goalkeeper to beat, the Manchester City forward made no mistake and stabbed home from close range.

Arsenal's problems compounded when Granit Xhaka received marching orders for a two-footed lunge on Joao Cancelo in the 35th minute. After gaining numerical advantage, Manchester City were persistent in their efforts to add more goals. Jack Grealish turned provider for Jesus in the build-up to the third goal as Arsenal entered the half-time interval with a man down and three goals conceded.

Rodri added the fourth goal eight minutes after the restart for Manchester City. Second-half substitute Riyad Mahrez turned provider with an excellent cross for Torres to complete the rout in the 85th minute. If not for some crucial saves by Leno in the second half, Manchester City could have easily added to their tally in what proved a forgetful afternoon for Arsenal.

Manchester City climb to the top of the table; Arsenal hit rock-bottom

The result now means that Manchester City, who have scored five goals in each of their last two outings, are currently at the top of the Premier League table. Meanwhile, a third straight defeat has left Arsenal at the bottom of the pile without a win or a goal in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Manchester City hammering Arsenal has sent Twitter into a frenzy, with reactions coming in from across the globe. Without further delay, let's delve straight into some of the best of the lot:

🤯 Arsenal have conceded more goals (9) than they have registered shots on target (6) in the Premier League this season



🥴 Heading in to the international break with three defeats from three, no goals scored and bottom of the table #MCIARS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 28, 2021

This is Child Abuse. It's illegal and shocking that no one is talking about this. This kid deserves better than Arsenal. #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/IwFR7K9K8M — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) August 28, 2021

PL teams lining up to face Arsenal before Arteta gets sacked #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/cmxEUHHNd0 — IYAWO B. SIUU NALDO (@_nseobong) August 28, 2021

Aubameyang walking past Arteta after Arsenal concede again #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/oeppq1EBof — 🔴 (@DrippyFernandes) August 28, 2021

🚨Breaking - Arsenal players have decided not to show up for the second half of the game. #MCIARS — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) August 28, 2021

How to apply to be a camera man for the Arsenal Documentary???? @primevideosport ??? #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/sNzaLoDYmk — MAIN EVENT OOZING EXPRESSIONS = BOX OFFICE (@ExpressionsOOZ) August 28, 2021

Mikel Arteta to Arsenal fans "this how i will stick to my job" 😂#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/4lAaaTdAci — Ruth sonnia (@ruth_sonnia) August 28, 2021

Disgusting scenes at The Etihad Stadium as stewards force Arsenal fans to stay and watch the game.



Xhaka#MCIARS #bbcfootball #ArtetaOut#Arteta pic.twitter.com/UjFKOTcw8A — Gray Frankenstein👑 (@GrayFrankenste2) August 28, 2021

🚨BREAKING | It has been that the Arsenal: All Or Nothing documentary will be moved from Prime Video to Comedy Central following their start to the 2021-22 Premier League season.



😭😭😭#THFC #COYS #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/l3YBTKXRuI — ⁷ (@THFC_Fusion) August 28, 2021

Arsenal has the worst defence in PL #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/gLKjPrywrU — LFCfooty (@_FootballTwts) August 28, 2021

I guess today the most entertaining channel is gonna be #AFTV #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/n946hY5h40 — Tee Torres (@teetorres23) August 28, 2021

Don't argue with Arsenal fans ,they have no points.#MCIARS — Legon Wizkid✪ (@madeInLegon) August 28, 2021

Here are five stages of what it means to be an Arsenal fan #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/lo8p5UpHmk — God Loves You No Matter What !!! (@Ntunjambill1224) August 28, 2021

Every Arsenal fan after the game waiting for the club to release a statement saying Arteta has been sacked #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/zqHmdZXrqH — loveable loser❤️‍🔥 (@exoticcjoee) August 28, 2021

Incase you missed it,Arsenal vs Manchester city highlights 😂😂😂#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/33W3331x11 — A V E L L I (@_daggyavelli) August 28, 2021

Mood cause now we get to watch AFTV meltdowns: #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/xbcfVHvSxm — ARMY⭐️⭐️ (@cfcarmy12) August 28, 2021

Man City showing that they don't need to sign more players. Arsenal showing that even with the signing of new players, there's just no need. #MCIARS — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) August 28, 2021

