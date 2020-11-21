Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as Monaco shock Paris Saint-Germain to record stunning comeback win

PSG fell to a 3-2 defeat against AS Monaco
PSG fell to a 3-2 defeat against AS Monaco
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 21 Nov 2020, 12:21 IST
News
Advertisement

AS Monaco came from two goals behind in the second half to record one of the most memorable results in their history, as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in a thrilling Ligue 1 encounter. Thomas Tuchel's side were left shell-shocked in the second half and let a two-goal lead slip after the interval.

Kylian Mbappe for his name on the scoresheet once again for Paris Saint-Germain against his former club, as he put his team 2-0 up with two well-taken goals. Monaco, however, staged a stunning fightback in the second 45 minutes.

Second half agony for Paris Saint-Germain

Kevin Volland matched Mbappe's tally on the night and restored parity with a second-half brace, as Kovac and co reaped the rewards for the persistence in the final third. Cesc Fabregas, who came on at half time, scored the match-winning goal with a late penalty for Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain's embarrassing second-half capitulation sent social media into a frenzy, and here are some of the best tweets from the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published 21 Nov 2020, 12:21 IST
Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Football AS Monaco Football Kylian Mbappe Thomas Tuchel Twitter Reactions Niko Kovac
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी