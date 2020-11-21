Twitter explodes as Monaco shock Paris Saint-Germain to record stunning comeback win

AS Monaco came from two goals behind in the second half to record one of the most memorable results in their history, as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in a thrilling Ligue 1 encounter. Thomas Tuchel's side were left shell-shocked in the second half and let a two-goal lead slip after the interval.

Kylian Mbappe for his name on the scoresheet once again for Paris Saint-Germain against his former club, as he put his team 2-0 up with two well-taken goals. Monaco, however, staged a stunning fightback in the second 45 minutes.

Second half agony for Paris Saint-Germain

Kevin Volland matched Mbappe's tally on the night and restored parity with a second-half brace, as Kovac and co reaped the rewards for the persistence in the final third. Cesc Fabregas, who came on at half time, scored the match-winning goal with a late penalty for Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain's embarrassing second-half capitulation sent social media into a frenzy, and here are some of the best tweets from the game.

PSG were winning 0-2 against Monaco.



At halftime, Cesc Fabregas was subbed on and he completely changed the game.



He got an assist and scored a goal.



FT: Monaco 3-2 PSG



Class is permanent! 😍 pic.twitter.com/34B556Tt0J — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) November 20, 2020

🔎 | FOCUS



Cesc Fàbregas came off the bench with Monaco down 2:0 to PSG, and he led them to a 3:2 comeback win with this performance:



⏱️ 45' played

⚽️ 1 goal

🅰️ 1 assist

🔑 3 key passes

👟 32/36 acc. passes

⚔️ 7/10 duels won

❌ 4 tackles

📈 8.5 SofaScore rating



👏👏#ASMPSG pic.twitter.com/c2HFAuxa5B — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) November 20, 2020

It’s a great thing to see Volland balling for Monaco, I love him. Thought he would’ve been a good signing for Arsenal this summer for his price and his profile — JK (@JKFootbalI) November 20, 2020

He scored against the team that gave him a career and kissed the PSG badge just to end up losing to Kevin Volland 😂 https://t.co/wP3oZnEAhS — AUGUSTUS🔴l (@DerAugustus) November 20, 2020

.@KMbappe for PSG this season:



◽️ 9 Games

◽️ 9 Goals

◽️ 6 Assists

◽️ 45 Minutes per G/A pic.twitter.com/AFHVNP3QYO — mbappegoals (@mbappegoals_) November 20, 2020

Mbappe moving like his idol pic.twitter.com/UmIJyQRgnC — 𝘼 (@rmablanco) November 20, 2020

Don't play with us @KMbappe, you know what to do ✍️ pic.twitter.com/cCJWAsYfo3 — Galu (@PSGalu) November 20, 2020

PSG haven't been the same since pic.twitter.com/5ii6ufXsj3 — ⁷ (@GoatGnabry) November 20, 2020

PSG this season pic.twitter.com/c016X0bb2v — Drang nach Osten (@Napoleonismo) November 20, 2020

What a player man.



Comes on at half, down 2-0, and completely turns the game on its head to lead Monaco to a 3-2 win.



One of the classiest midfielders of our generation... class is indeed permanent. https://t.co/mmltY3OnER — EiF (@EiFSoccer) November 20, 2020

My goodness that Villa squad washes this PSG side..... https://t.co/yivRgVCBhw — ً (@Raheem7ii) November 20, 2020

PSG wouldn’t get top four in the PL — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) November 20, 2020

I'll never respect PSG until they're able to go an entire season unbeaten in that farmers League. — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 20, 2020