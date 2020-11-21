Twitter explodes as Monaco shock Paris Saint-Germain to record stunning comeback win

AS Monaco came from two goals behind in the second half to record one of the most memorable results in their history, as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in a thrilling Ligue 1 encounter. Thomas Tuchel's side were left shell-shocked in the second half and let a two-goal lead slip after the interval.
Kylian Mbappe for his name on the scoresheet once again for Paris Saint-Germain against his former club, as he put his team 2-0 up with two well-taken goals. Monaco, however, staged a stunning fightback in the second 45 minutes.
Second half agony for Paris Saint-Germain
Kevin Volland matched Mbappe's tally on the night and restored parity with a second-half brace, as Kovac and co reaped the rewards for the persistence in the final third. Cesc Fabregas, who came on at half time, scored the match-winning goal with a late penalty for Monaco.
Paris Saint-Germain's embarrassing second-half capitulation sent social media into a frenzy, and here are some of the best tweets from the game.