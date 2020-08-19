Twitter explodes as Paris Saint-Germain brush aside RB Leipzig to reach first-ever Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain romped their way to the final of the UEFA Champions League after a comfortable 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final. The Ligue 1 outfit asserted their dominance on the proceedings straightaway, and were clearly the much better side over the course of the 90 minutes.
Marquinhos opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side -- scoring his second goal in as many games -- when he headed home Angel di Maria's free kick.
PSG then capitalized on some poor defensive display by Leipzig, as Di Maria poked the ball home from close range after a neat backheel by Neymar. The Parc des Princes outfit added one more in the second half, when Juan Bernat headed home Di Maria's cross from the left wing.
Courtesy of their resounding 3-0 win, PSG have now reached their first-ever Champions League final since 1995. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and company will now face the winner of tomorrow's clash between Bayern Munich and Lyon in the final on Sunday.
