Twitter explodes as Paris Saint-Germain brush aside RB Leipzig to reach first-ever Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain romped their way to the final of the UEFA Champions League after a comfortable 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final. The Ligue 1 outfit asserted their dominance on the proceedings straightaway, and were clearly the much better side over the course of the 90 minutes.

Marquinhos opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side -- scoring his second goal in as many games -- when he headed home Angel di Maria's free kick.

PSG then capitalized on some poor defensive display by Leipzig, as Di Maria poked the ball home from close range after a neat backheel by Neymar. The Parc des Princes outfit added one more in the second half, when Juan Bernat headed home Di Maria's cross from the left wing.

Courtesy of their resounding 3-0 win, PSG have now reached their first-ever Champions League final since 1995. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and company will now face the winner of tomorrow's clash between Bayern Munich and Lyon in the final on Sunday.

Twitter erupted after witnessing the sheer brilliance of the PSG frontline. Here are the best tweets:

Paris Saint-Germain make history...

PSG have reached a European Cup / #UCL final for the first time in the club’s 50-year history.



Money c̶a̶n̶'̶t̶ might be able to buy you happiness. 😉 pic.twitter.com/69qecoqL7s — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2020

It's a first Champions League final for Paris Saint-Germain after breezing past Leipzig 3-0.



Winner faces Bayern Munich or Lyon in Sunday's final in Lisbon #UCL — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 18, 2020

Neymar, you beauty...

That is a gorgeous touch from @neymarjr to set up Di Maria’s goal. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 18, 2020

Advertisement

Neymar has now been directly involved in 59 Champions League goals in 59 Champions League appearances.



✰ 35 goals

✰ 24 assists



Stunning record. Stunning

assist. #UCL pic.twitter.com/cYwtGRsgDt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2020

Since his UCL debut in 2013-14, Neymar has provided more assists than any other player (24). pic.twitter.com/AuBjRNJW1e — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 18, 2020

"𝘽𝙪𝙩 𝙉𝙚𝙮𝙢𝙖𝙧 𝙞𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙖 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧" 👀



Since his debut in the UCL in 2013/14, no player has provided more assists than him 🤝



That includes assisting the equaliser in their dramatic quarter-final win against Atalanta 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ghFzqbRLp7 — Football Index (@FootballIndex) August 18, 2020

Kylian Mbappe has the world at his feet...

Mbappé is 90 minutes away from potentially completing football before he even turns 22. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 18, 2020

Angel di Maria -- the man for the big occasions...

27 - Since his #ChampionsLeague debut in 2007-08, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (32 each) have provided more assists in the competition than Ángel Di María. Company. #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/jku4B1FjpE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2020

Angel Di Maria has now registered more assists in this season's #UCL than any other player (6)



His second of the night take's his tally to 20 for the season across the league and #UCL combined pic.twitter.com/vmV49WUI7m — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 18, 2020

Ominous?

8 - Ángel Di María has been involved in eight #ChampionsLeague goals this season (3 goals, 5 assists); his joint-best return in a single season, level with 2013-14 when he won the competition with Real Madrid. Omen? #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/3N6iXlyjJk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2020

One of the distinct few to have the privilege

Di Maria one of the lucky ones to be able to play with all the goats Messi Ronaldo and Neymar — FG (@FunnyGooner) August 18, 2020

Ouch!

The no-look, back-heeled left-footed assist, followed by €428m of players embracing as Neymar, Mbappé and Di Maria hug is so 2020.pic.twitter.com/Z32MXQLDKW — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) August 18, 2020

Two soulless clubs playing out a one-sided tie in an empty stadium.



This is truly what the Champions League is all about. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 18, 2020

You have to feel for RB Leipzig...

It is a bit harsh to say Leipzig haven't turned up when they're playing a team that has been built solely to win this competition, contains two of the world's most expensive players, and cost the best part of £700m to put together. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) August 18, 2020

It has been some wait...

110 - @PSG_English have reached their first ever European Cup/Champions League final; this was their 110th game in the competition - the most played by a side before reaching their first final, overtaking Arsenal's record of 90 between 1971-2006. Finally. #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/vREUq2qYrX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2020

Can they go all the way?

TeamSpirit

Discipline

Neymar works hard is brilliant

Mbappe



Could PSG also be dangerous for Bayern ...? — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 18, 2020

Look away Messi fans...