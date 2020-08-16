Twitter explodes as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City crash out of the Champions League with 3-1 loss against Lyon

Rudi Garcia's Lyon claimed yet another victim in this season's Champions League, as the Ligue 1 side marched to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League courtesy of a 3-1 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Maxwell Cornet opened the scoring for Lyon, curling one past an out-of-position Ederson. The Etihad outfit then pulled one back in the second half after Raheem Sterling squared it for Kevin de Bruyne to slot home.

Sterling had the opportunity to put his side ahead only minutes later, but he fluffed his lines in front of an open goal after a wonderful pass by Jesus.

Lyon then hit one back in controversial fashion as Moussa Dembele raced through on goal and his low shot hit Ederson and nestled into the back of the net. The French outfit then put the final nail in the coffin, when Ederson palmed a Houssem Aouar strike into the path of Dembele, who bundled it home to make it 3-1 one in the night.

The loss means Pep Guardiola has once again been knocked out of the Champions League in the knockout stages.

Twitter didn't hold back in trolling the Premier League side.

That Raheem Sterling miss...

Oh. My. Word. Raheem. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) August 15, 2020

How do I tell my kids that Raheem Sterling MISSED from here... 😩 pic.twitter.com/TTQTR7k4U2 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 15, 2020

Raheem Sterling with the worst miss in the history of football, after Yakubu Aiyegbeni.



pic.twitter.com/Du1iQ6dtnC — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 15, 2020

Guardiola's and Manchester City's struggle in European knockout games continues

Guardiola's last CL final appearance came when Phil Foden was at primary school — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 15, 2020

🔵 @ManCity in the #UCL under Pep Guardiola:



📅 2016/17

❌ Round of 16



📅 2017/18

❌ Quarter Final



📅 2018/19

❌ Quarter Final



📅 2019/20

❌ Quarter Final



😬 Maybe next year. pic.twitter.com/uwClnc5FBv — SPORF (@Sporf) August 15, 2020

legit believed that drawing Lyon would prevent Pep from Pepping his knockout tactics but my god he has Pepped that first half — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) August 15, 2020

The annoying thing, if i were a Man City fan, would be that Man City are 1-0 down without having spent any of this game so far playing like Man City — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) August 15, 2020

And he has spent a billion-plus pounds at City... fraud! — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 15, 2020

And the good old Messi-Guardiola debate is back...

“Winning the Champions League is easy when you’ve got Messi”



Guardiola era

08-09 🏆

09-10 ❌ (SF)

10-11 🏆

11-12 ❌ (SF)



Post Pep

12-13 ❌ (SF)

13-14 ❌ (QF)

14-15 🏆

15-16 ❌ (QF)

16-17 ❌ (QF)

17-18 ❌ (QF)

18-19 ❌ (SF)

19-20 ❌ (QF)



Maybe coaching ability matters. Night — Sam Lee (@SamLee) August 14, 2020

Pep Guardiola in the Champions League without Messi pic.twitter.com/dUHnUBNbWJ — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 15, 2020

Spare a thought for KDB!

🔵 Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 4 goals in 7 UCL games this season (2 goals, 2 assists) ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/7LoP7qYZEh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 15, 2020

The new normal?

🇫🇷 Olympique Lyonnais have played three competitive games since March, lost two of them and now they’re in a #UCL semi-final.



Lyon: making it count when it matters most. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eKThpScjsU — FotMob (@FotMob) August 15, 2020

In the last five months, two Ligue Un sides have reached Champions League semi-finals but none have actually played a French league game. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 15, 2020

Lyon, though... Bravo!

Money spent on defense

Lyon - 20m

City - 500m



Goals conceded tonight



Lyon - 1

City - 3 pic.twitter.com/GzKqfXe6OW — Tinka 🔴 (@UtdCode) August 15, 2020

4 - Maxwel Cornet has now scored four goals against Manchester City in the Champions League - since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club, only Lionel Messi (4) has scored as many against them in the competition. Thorn. #UCL pic.twitter.com/WqRGAhE5Et — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2020

⏱️ 75' Dembele subbed on ➡️



⏱️ 79' Dembele puts Lyon ahead ⚽️



⏱️ 85' Sterling misses an open goal 😱



⏱️ 86' Dembele bags his second and Lyon's third ⚽️



Moments after Raheem Sterling's shocking miss, Dembele doubles Lyon's advantage pic.twitter.com/5tBrW0ia7t — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 15, 2020

4 - Moussa Dembele has scored four goals in three appearances against Manchester City in the Champions League, with both of his braces in the competition coming against the Citizens. Habit. #UCL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2020

