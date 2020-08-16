Twitter explodes as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City crash out of the Champions League with 3-1 loss against Lyon

Rudi Garcia's Lyon claimed yet another victim in this season's Champions League, as the Ligue 1 side marched to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League courtesy of a 3-1 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Maxwell Cornet opened the scoring for Lyon, curling one past an out-of-position Ederson. The Etihad outfit then pulled one back in the second half after Raheem Sterling squared it for Kevin de Bruyne to slot home.
Sterling had the opportunity to put his side ahead only minutes later, but he fluffed his lines in front of an open goal after a wonderful pass by Jesus.
Lyon then hit one back in controversial fashion as Moussa Dembele raced through on goal and his low shot hit Ederson and nestled into the back of the net. The French outfit then put the final nail in the coffin, when Ederson palmed a Houssem Aouar strike into the path of Dembele, who bundled it home to make it 3-1 one in the night.
The loss means Pep Guardiola has once again been knocked out of the Champions League in the knockout stages.
Twitter didn't hold back in trolling the Premier League side.
That Raheem Sterling miss...
Kylian Mbappe hits back at Ligue 1 being called the Farmers League
Guardiola's and Manchester City's struggle in European knockout games continues
And the good old Messi-Guardiola debate is back...
Spare a thought for KDB!
The new normal?
Lyon, though... Bravo!
