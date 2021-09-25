Twitter explodes as Premier League champions Manchester City end Chelsea's unbeaten run

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City produced a rampant display to secure a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's men were dominant from the referee's first whistle and enjoyed the lion's share of possession.

Despite the rollicking start from Chelsea in the Premier League this season, it clearly felt like the hosts were far from being on the same level as Manchester City. Falling prey to the visitors' determined and persistent approach, Thomas Tuchel's side left a lot to be desired, especially in the first half.

Gabriel Jesus, who scored the only goal of the game, looked bright down the right flank early on. The Brazilian, however, was kept in check by Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea frustrated Manchester City by sitting back in the opening forty-five minutes.

While Manchester City enjoyed the majority of possession, there was one moment of promise for Chelsea in the opening exchanges of the Premier League game. Timo Werner made a clever run to get in behind City's defense before flashing a cross into the area for Romelu Lukaku. However, Joao Cancelo was alert to the danger and stepped in to nullify the threat.

Chelsea were soon handed a blow when Reece James limped off due to injury, but Thiago Silva soon proved to be an excellent replacement. With summer signing Lukaku mustering just eight touches in the first half, there was little Chelsea could expect in terms of going forward. The Blues were more focused on keeping Manchester City at bay and ensured the game remained goalless at half-time.

Just eight minutes after the restart, Manchester City found their deserved opening goal. Kevin De Bruyne played a corner short and Cancelo unleashed a shot on goal from outside the box.

The ball ricocheted into the path of Jesus, who was allowed to turn and take a shot at goal himself. Chelsea could not get tight on the Manchester City forward and his effort took a deflection off Jorginho before sliding into the far corner. Edouard Mendy was helpless and the traveling fans broke into a delirium of noise.

After conceding the goal, Chelsea were forced to push on for an equalizer. The Blues also had a goal denied by offside, but Manchester City continued to show promise on the break. The Premier League champions came close to scoring through Aymeric Laporte, who flashed an attempt wide from a set-piece, while Jack Grealish was denied by Mendy.

Manchester City leapfrog Chelsea in Premier League table

Ultimately, Manchester City held on to the lead and secured three vital points. Following the win, they leapfrogged Chelsea into third place in the Premier League points table. As expected, Twitter was filled with hilarious reactions as the unbeaten run came to an end for Chelsea. Here are some of the best reactions from the Premier League game:

Shako @shaktibhai #CHEMCI Defend! Defend! Defend! that's all Chelsea are doing and trying to hit on the counter. Inspiring from the home team🤣. 11 behind the ball. Away team actually trying to play football. #CHEMCI Defend! Defend! Defend! that's all Chelsea are doing and trying to hit on the counter. Inspiring from the home team🤣. 11 behind the ball. Away team actually trying to play football.

JEFF TYMER🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_ The worst first half football I've ever watched under Thomas Tuchel era. The worst first half football I've ever watched under Thomas Tuchel era.

Squawka Football @Squawka For the first time under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have failed to have a shot on target in the first half of a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.



Frustrated by Pep’s men. 😤 For the first time under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have failed to have a shot on target in the first half of a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.



Frustrated by Pep’s men. 😤 https://t.co/DrpIJEyEQw

Sean @SeanDOlfc Our first team is by far the best in this league. Chelsea have no quality and are a back 4 away from conceding 3 every week, and Tuchel knows it, while city are a bit blunt. Our first team is by far the best in this league. Chelsea have no quality and are a back 4 away from conceding 3 every week, and Tuchel knows it, while city are a bit blunt.

sully #technosupport 🎗 @sullicidal azpilicueta when he gets the chance to cross azpilicueta when he gets the chance to cross https://t.co/wbUvw5eMWl

LFC forever⚪ @LfcForver



#CHEMCI Chelsea is just a glorified Watford.. Pack the bus for 45mins 😂😂😂 Chelsea is just a glorified Watford.. Pack the bus for 45mins 😂😂😂



#CHEMCI

FDJ @FDJ21N Chelsea playing against Man City be like: Chelsea playing against Man City be like: https://t.co/GEcBsLVDf2

Moeez  ❤️‍🔥 @globalmoeez Chelsea are just Burnley with a sugar daddy Chelsea are just Burnley with a sugar daddy

🇦🇺™️ @utdmason_ Lukaku on the counter for Chelsea Lukaku on the counter for Chelsea https://t.co/V6n7yBDtdD

Poire2Kombat 🍐🇵🇸 @Rds9355 Lukaku vs Man City | Highlights & Skills | The best striker in première league ? #CHEMCI Lukaku vs Man City | Highlights & Skills | The best striker in première league ? #CHEMCI https://t.co/R9FqXNaYrl

#8 @Mxdiano I’ve seen more than enough of Marcos Alonso. I’ve seen more than enough of Marcos Alonso.

🕳 @KM_10i Jorginho has been mid since he got UEFA POTY imma be honest Jorginho has been mid since he got UEFA POTY imma be honest

J. @jaytothelo Chelsea fans pretending they enjoy this sort of football Chelsea fans pretending they enjoy this sort of football https://t.co/JS0rEQ2Kt9

leon salt @angrysalt13 #CHEMCI 145 million on Lukaku and Werner just to play like West Brom #CHEMCI 145 million on Lukaku and Werner just to play like West Brom

G @ChelseaGe0rge Jorginho staying on the pitch😂😂 this guy should be playing for Salernitana Jorginho staying on the pitch😂😂 this guy should be playing for Salernitana

Don @Opresii Why didn't Tuchel play Lukaku in this game? Is he injured or something? Why didn't Tuchel play Lukaku in this game? Is he injured or something?

mAnGoBeAn @NK_akesesem

#CHEMCI A dead Kante is better than a prime Jorginho A dead Kante is better than a prime Jorginho

#CHEMCI

¹¹ @ZinnySZN Jorginho winning the UEFA POTY was the worst thing that's happened to football in the past few years, hope this helps. Jorginho winning the UEFA POTY was the worst thing that's happened to football in the past few years, hope this helps.

