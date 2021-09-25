Twitter explodes as Premier League champions Manchester City end Chelsea's unbeaten run

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City produced a rampant display to secure a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's men were dominant from the referee's first whistle and enjoyed the lion's share of possession.
Despite the rollicking start from Chelsea in the Premier League this season, it clearly felt like the hosts were far from being on the same level as Manchester City. Falling prey to the visitors' determined and persistent approach, Thomas Tuchel's side left a lot to be desired, especially in the first half.
Gabriel Jesus, who scored the only goal of the game, looked bright down the right flank early on. The Brazilian, however, was kept in check by Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea frustrated Manchester City by sitting back in the opening forty-five minutes.
While Manchester City enjoyed the majority of possession, there was one moment of promise for Chelsea in the opening exchanges of the Premier League game. Timo Werner made a clever run to get in behind City's defense before flashing a cross into the area for Romelu Lukaku. However, Joao Cancelo was alert to the danger and stepped in to nullify the threat.
Chelsea were soon handed a blow when Reece James limped off due to injury, but Thiago Silva soon proved to be an excellent replacement. With summer signing Lukaku mustering just eight touches in the first half, there was little Chelsea could expect in terms of going forward. The Blues were more focused on keeping Manchester City at bay and ensured the game remained goalless at half-time.
Just eight minutes after the restart, Manchester City found their deserved opening goal. Kevin De Bruyne played a corner short and Cancelo unleashed a shot on goal from outside the box.
The ball ricocheted into the path of Jesus, who was allowed to turn and take a shot at goal himself. Chelsea could not get tight on the Manchester City forward and his effort took a deflection off Jorginho before sliding into the far corner. Edouard Mendy was helpless and the traveling fans broke into a delirium of noise.
After conceding the goal, Chelsea were forced to push on for an equalizer. The Blues also had a goal denied by offside, but Manchester City continued to show promise on the break. The Premier League champions came close to scoring through Aymeric Laporte, who flashed an attempt wide from a set-piece, while Jack Grealish was denied by Mendy.
Manchester City leapfrog Chelsea in Premier League table
Ultimately, Manchester City held on to the lead and secured three vital points. Following the win, they leapfrogged Chelsea into third place in the Premier League points table. As expected, Twitter was filled with hilarious reactions as the unbeaten run came to an end for Chelsea. Here are some of the best reactions from the Premier League game: