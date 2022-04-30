Twitter explodes as PSG blow two-goal lead during dramatic 3-3 draw against Strasbourg 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw by Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Friday.
Mauricio Pochettino's men, who confirmed their status as champions of Ligue 1 last week, were handed an early blow at the Stade de la Meinau.
Kevin Gameiro fired the hosts into the lead as early as the second minute, following a quick counter-attack. The forward smashed his attempt into the back of the net after beating Gianluigi Donnarumma at the near post. PSG were shell-shocked as the home crowd erupted into a delirium of noise.
Adrien Thomasson appeared to have doubled the advantage for PSG when he found the back of the net in the ninth minute. But the goal was chalked off by the referee after an offside was detected in the build-up to it.
Kylian Mbappe then restored parity for the visitors in the 23rd minute. Strasbourg defender Lucas Perrin conceded possession and allowed PSG to initiate a quick counter-attack.
Neymar threaded the perfect pass for Mbappe to get in behind the defense and the Frenchman raced in before slotting the ball in between Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels' legs.
Lionel Messi, who struggled to get going in the first half, flashed a free-kick wide before the half-time interval as the teams entered the break on level terms.
PSG edged ahead in the 64th minute after another excellent pass from Neymar released Mbappe. The forward then squared the ball towards Achraf Hakimi, who scored from an easy tap-in.
Four minutes later, the Ligue 1 champions added another goal through Mbappe. Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku produced a weak back pass that Mbappe latched on to before tucking his shot away to make it 3-1 on the night.
Strasbourg show spirit to claw their way back as PSG blow two-goal lead
Julien Stephan's team were given a ray of hope in the 75th minute, when Marco Verratti conceded an own goal. Habib Diallo's header from a corner deflected off Verratti's knee and reignited hopes of a comeback for Strasbourg.
Buoyed by their second goal, Strasbourg pushed for an equalizer. Both Gameiro and Diallo hit the side-netting during the dying embers of the game. They were eventually rewarded for their perseverance as substitute Anthony Caci grabbed a dramatic late equalizer in stoppage time.
In the wake of what proved to be a disappointing draw for the Ligue 1 giants, fans on Twitter were quick to express their opinions. Without further delay, here are the best tweets from the game: