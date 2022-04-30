Twitter explodes as PSG blow two-goal lead during dramatic 3-3 draw against Strasbourg 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw by Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men, who confirmed their status as champions of Ligue 1 last week, were handed an early blow at the Stade de la Meinau.

Kevin Gameiro fired the hosts into the lead as early as the second minute, following a quick counter-attack. The forward smashed his attempt into the back of the net after beating Gianluigi Donnarumma at the near post. PSG were shell-shocked as the home crowd erupted into a delirium of noise.

Adrien Thomasson appeared to have doubled the advantage for PSG when he found the back of the net in the ninth minute. But the goal was chalked off by the referee after an offside was detected in the build-up to it.

Kylian Mbappe then restored parity for the visitors in the 23rd minute. Strasbourg defender Lucas Perrin conceded possession and allowed PSG to initiate a quick counter-attack.

Neymar threaded the perfect pass for Mbappe to get in behind the defense and the Frenchman raced in before slotting the ball in between Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels' legs.

Lionel Messi, who struggled to get going in the first half, flashed a free-kick wide before the half-time interval as the teams entered the break on level terms.

PSG edged ahead in the 64th minute after another excellent pass from Neymar released Mbappe. The forward then squared the ball towards Achraf Hakimi, who scored from an easy tap-in.

Four minutes later, the Ligue 1 champions added another goal through Mbappe. Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku produced a weak back pass that Mbappe latched on to before tucking his shot away to make it 3-1 on the night.

Strasbourg show spirit to claw their way back as PSG blow two-goal lead

Julien Stephan's team were given a ray of hope in the 75th minute, when Marco Verratti conceded an own goal. Habib Diallo's header from a corner deflected off Verratti's knee and reignited hopes of a comeback for Strasbourg.

Buoyed by their second goal, Strasbourg pushed for an equalizer. Both Gameiro and Diallo hit the side-netting during the dying embers of the game. They were eventually rewarded for their perseverance as substitute Anthony Caci grabbed a dramatic late equalizer in stoppage time.

In the wake of what proved to be a disappointing draw for the Ligue 1 giants, fans on Twitter were quick to express their opinions. Without further delay, here are the best tweets from the game:

BRGoals @BRGoals



43 games

34 goals

22 assists



What a record!🤯 Kylian Mbappe this season:43 games34 goals22 assistsWhat a record!🤯 Kylian Mbappe this season: 👕 43 games ⚽️ 34 goals 🅰️ 22 assistsWhat a record!🤯 https://t.co/Rw1K46Ansz

Chava🎈 @Chavamitchy



Benzema 46 Goals 14 Assists

Mbappe 46 Goals 25 Assists

Vinicius 19 Goals 18 Assists



Total= Goals: 101 Assists: 57



Real Madrid front three would be unstoppable next season For Club and Country this seasonBenzema 46 Goals 14 AssistsMbappe 46 Goals 25 AssistsVinicius 19 Goals 18 AssistsTotal= Goals: 101 Assists: 57Real Madrid front three would be unstoppable next season For Club and Country this season🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇧🇷Benzema 46 Goals 14 AssistsMbappe 46 Goals 25 Assists Vinicius 19 Goals 18 AssistsTotal= Goals: 101 Assists: 57Real Madrid front three would be unstoppable next season 🔥 https://t.co/D02GY19Z8L

Robin Bairner @RBairner



Stunning volley from



For the second week in a row, PSG blow it late on.



#RCSAPSG #Strasbourg 3-3 PSGStunning volley from #Caci levels the match.For the second week in a row, PSG blow it late on. ⚽ #Strasbourg 3-3 PSGStunning volley from #Caci levels the match.For the second week in a row, PSG blow it late on.#RCSAPSG

. @Z6Pcvxkedd Messi fans have had enough of these performances Messi fans have had enough of these performances 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/gHi929UXqM

stefan🇷🇸🇨🇦✝️ @StefanRMA_ Neymar’s form going under the radar Neymar’s form going under the radar https://t.co/VRWWsNwAmi

Concra Gh @GhConcra



Yaw Dabo is clear of MTN Messi provides a better monthly subscription than MTN. As he scored in this month, expect his next goal in June.Yaw Dabo is clear of MTN Messi provides a better monthly subscription than MTN. As he scored in this month, expect his next goal in June.Yaw Dabo is clear of MTN😊😊

Ctb Erik @ctb_erik @TheEuropeanLad Donnaruma shouldn’t be a starter. Navas needs to start every game @TheEuropeanLad Donnaruma shouldn’t be a starter. Navas needs to start every game

Imam Sheikh Hammad @RonaldoW7_ Messi has 8 Goals in his last 30 Games. Cristiano Ronaldo Has 8 Goals in his last 8 Games. Messi has 8 Goals in his last 30 Games. Cristiano Ronaldo Has 8 Goals in his last 8 Games. https://t.co/e9fRvepxNB

Messiesta10 @magisterioleo10

#PSG This is what happens when a team is filled with players who just think of their own 🤌 This is what happens when a team is filled with players who just think of their own 🤌😡#PSG https://t.co/6PFXcdYotG

Parlay the Parlayer @GAMEOFT66953572 Psg is the worst club i ever seen , how you get owned like that Psg is the worst club i ever seen , how you get owned like that

Elon Willow @elonwillow ended the season with 4 goals in farmers he will never achieve the achievement Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in top different league's



Messi is a system player



#𝐑𝐂𝐒𝐀𝐏𝐒𝐆 Messi in farmers is being outscored by teammatesended the season with 4 goals in farmers he will never achieve the achievement Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in top different league'sMessi is a system player Messi in farmers is being outscored by teammates 😂 ended the season with 4 goals in farmers he will never achieve the achievement Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in top different league's Messi is a system player#𝐑𝐂𝐒𝐀𝐏𝐒𝐆

Juan @fraudiesta1 PSG conceded 3 goals and no one is talking about this transfer flop PSG conceded 3 goals and no one is talking about this transfer flop https://t.co/hPiaaR6SN9

𝐀 𝐙 𝐇 𝐀 𝐑 . @Azharmk16 A 37 Year old Cristiano Ronaldo has 8 goals in his last 5 games whilst playing in the Toughest league in the World.



Lionel Messi playing in a League that's not top 5 having only 4 league goals. A 37 Year old Cristiano Ronaldo has 8 goals in his last 5 games whilst playing in the Toughest league in the World.Lionel Messi playing in a League that's not top 5 having only 4 league goals. https://t.co/DKM8MKw12J

Killmonger @KillMongerSav Watched my first PSG match, and they are so crap. Pessi is finished Watched my first PSG match, and they are so crap. Pessi is finished

TC @totalcristiano It must get boring saving PSG every week for them to let you down, @KMbappe It must get boring saving PSG every week for them to let you down, @KMbappe?

NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) @viewsdey PSG buying Messi is the most useless transfer ever. Man adds nothing to the thing, such an exposed fraud PSG buying Messi is the most useless transfer ever. Man adds nothing to the thing, such an exposed fraud

EhsaN @EhsaN_PSG This pic says everything...What Donnarumma is going through 🤐 This pic says everything...What Donnarumma is going through 🤐 https://t.co/sJmeOwLmJZ

Galu @PSGalu Poch has a worse legacy at PSG than Emery, on god. Poch has a worse legacy at PSG than Emery, on god.

mark 🇮🇪 @yeahmark0 Messi helping psg win the title Messi helping psg win the title https://t.co/Y6e7iI1AVv

🦅 @Ani7ii I want this season to end right now. Pochettino is the worst coach in football history. Leonardo OUT. Start the rebuild. I want this season to end right now. Pochettino is the worst coach in football history. Leonardo OUT. Start the rebuild.

