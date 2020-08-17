Twitter explodes as Sevilla dump Manchester United out of Europa League in stunning style

Manchester United locked horns with Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, with the two sides looking to pip one another in the most exciting clash at this stage of the tournament.
In what was a captivating encounter, Sevilla produced a stunning comeback, as they secured a 2-1 victory at the RheinEnergieStadion.
Manchester United raced to an early lead, as they broke the deadlock in the fifth minute of the game from the penalty spot. Bruno Fernandes converted the resulting spot-kick emphatically after Marcus Rashford was fouled inside the penalty area by Diego Carlos.
The Red Devils were awarded their 22nd penalty of the season, an astonishing tally regardless of the circumstances.
Sevilla grew into the game as the first-half progressed and scored a deserved equalizer. Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilon played a delightful cross into the box, as Suso found himself at the right place to turn the ball into the net for the equalizer.
Both sides went into the interval with the scores level, as the game proved to be an exciting contest. Sevilla goalkeeper Bono made a series of outstanding saves to keep his side in the game, as he denied Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes in the first few minutes of the second half.
As the game looked to be approaching extra-time, Sevilla completed the comeback late in the second half. Substitute Luuk de Jong tapped in from close range after a brilliant cross from the right flank, as the La Liga side showed their quality once more.
Having won the competition three times in a row in recent years, Sevilla booked their place in the finals yet again with a fantastic victory against Manchester United.
Despite finishing third in the Premier League and enjoying a good second half of the season, Manchester United finished the 2019-20 campaign trophyless and missed a glorious chance to add some silverware to their ranks.
Published 17 Aug 2020, 02:31 IST