Twitter explodes as Sevilla dump Manchester United out of Europa League in stunning style

Manchester United locked horns with Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, with the two sides looking to pip one another in the most exciting clash at this stage of the tournament.

In what was a captivating encounter, Sevilla produced a stunning comeback, as they secured a 2-1 victory at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Manchester United raced to an early lead, as they broke the deadlock in the fifth minute of the game from the penalty spot. Bruno Fernandes converted the resulting spot-kick emphatically after Marcus Rashford was fouled inside the penalty area by Diego Carlos.

August 11 2019: Man Utd are awarded their first penalty of the season.



August 16 2020: Man Utd are awarded their 22nd penalty of the season.



Still going strong, one year on. pic.twitter.com/a2Niwqv5me — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020

Let's be honest, United get a lot of these penalties because they have aggressive, quick attackers who force their opponents into mistakes. More power to them. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 16, 2020

Death, taxes, penalty to Manchester United — sabah (@Sabah07) August 16, 2020

I didn't even celebrate getting that penalty. I just expect them every game now — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) August 16, 2020

The Red Devils were awarded their 22nd penalty of the season, an astonishing tally regardless of the circumstances.

If you stop fouling our players in the box, then we might not get as many penalties as we do. Just a thought, lads. 👍 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) August 16, 2020

Not saying they were all undeserved, but 22 penalties (and counting) in one season is pretty mad. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 16, 2020

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes' best season: 33 goals, 12 penalties.



Frank Lampard's best season: 26 goals, 15 penalties



I prefer not to speak. — 🐐 GOAT Of Football 🐐 (@GOATofFootbal) August 16, 2020

Sevilla grew into the game as the first-half progressed and scored a deserved equalizer. Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilon played a delightful cross into the box, as Suso found himself at the right place to turn the ball into the net for the equalizer.

⚪️🔴 Former Liverpool player Suso levels in Germany ⚽️#UEL pic.twitter.com/2mdDtSy7YO — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 16, 2020

Suso. Once a red, always a red. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/F26unmT9OK — Samue (@SamueILFC) August 16, 2020

Reguilon is stealing the show from left back and is available at £20-25m but we want to buy Chilwell for £50m instead.... — ZΛCH (@CFCZach) August 16, 2020

Both sides went into the interval with the scores level, as the game proved to be an exciting contest. Sevilla goalkeeper Bono made a series of outstanding saves to keep his side in the game, as he denied Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes in the first few minutes of the second half.

Five shots in the first five minutes of the second half for Man Utd.#UEL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is the first player to attempt 5+ shots and create 5+ chances in an #UEL knock-out match this season.



There's still 30 minutes to play too. 😅 pic.twitter.com/00kctLU3sU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020

Bono has released his inner prime Neuer tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MguDYv04MK — 90min (@90min_Football) August 16, 2020

Karl-Johan Johnsson: makes a record 13 saves for Copenhagen vs. Man Utd in the Europa League quarter-finals



Bono: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/EH1rmPzt4B — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 16, 2020

As the game looked to be approaching extra-time, Sevilla completed the comeback late in the second half. Substitute Luuk de Jong tapped in from close range after a brilliant cross from the right flank, as the La Liga side showed their quality once more.

Losing 3 semi finals in a season with errors leading to goals in all of them suggests an obvious mentality problem. — . (@SibsMUFC) August 16, 2020

Man Utd have conceded 2+ goals in an #UEL knock-out match for the first time since March 10, 2016 vs. Liverpool (0-2).



Questionable defending for both. pic.twitter.com/atfkiSsnHA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020

Everyone says Wan-Bissaka is best defensive fullback in PL. After those two goals tonight...really? #SEVMUN — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) August 16, 2020

Absolutely horrendous performance from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Slow to track Reguilón’s run for the opener, sloppy in possession, overcommitting in 1v1 duels and was invisible for De Jong’s goal.



Granted, he’s fatigued and far from the only disappointment, but so unconvincing today. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 16, 2020

Who saw that coming? From nowhere, Luuk De Jong scores a vital goal. Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof between them make a bit of a mess of the marking, the goal is well worked enough but it's avoidable.



United have lost the intensity in the last 15 minutes; the goal should wake them up — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) August 16, 2020

Luuk de Jong puts Sevilla in front of Man United late in their #UEL semifinal



(via @tudnusa) pic.twitter.com/sRcjHoWfL7 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 16, 2020

Disappointed but not surprised — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) August 16, 2020

Having won the competition three times in a row in recent years, Sevilla booked their place in the finals yet again with a fantastic victory against Manchester United.

Manchester United are the first club ever to lose an FA Cup, League Cup and European semi-final in the same season. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 16, 2020

Man Utd in major cup competitions this season:



❌ EFL Cup: Semi-final

❌ FA Cup: Semi-final

❌ #UEL: Semi-final



A third consecutive trophy-less season. pic.twitter.com/G4ZgHUmsv8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020

Despite finishing third in the Premier League and enjoying a good second half of the season, Manchester United finished the 2019-20 campaign trophyless and missed a glorious chance to add some silverware to their ranks.

Also Read: Reports: Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately