Twitter reacts as Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 to reach Champions League final

Bayern Munich marched their way to their 11th UEFA Champions League final after making little work of Lyon's brief early-game dominance. The Bundesliga champions recorded a 3-0 win over Rudi Garcia's side.. Hansi Flick's side took the lead through Serge Gnabry, who scored a goal reminiscent of Arjen Robben's trademark left footed curlers. The 25 year old was released down the right and he cut in to the edge of the box before powering a left-footed strike to the left of a diving Anthony Lopes.

Gnabry was at it again in the second half, as he cut in from the right again, sprayed the ball to the left and side and made a run into the box to finish a move he started. Rudi Garcia's side were wasteful in front of goal as they squandered a plethora of chances to first go ahead and later to pull one or two back.

Robert Lewandowski then added his customary goal, heading home Joshua Kimmich's free kick in the dying moments of the game, the final nail in Lyon's coffin.

Twitter erupted after the absolutely clinical display by Bayern Munich. Here are the best tweets:

What a machine this Bayern Munich team is!

Bayern Munich have been behind for 22 minutes in 2020. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) August 19, 2020

Most goals scored in a single #UCL campaign:



✰ 45 - Barcelona (99-00)

✰ 41 - Real Madrid (13-14)

✰ 41 - Liverpool (17-18)

✰ 40 - Bayern (19-20)



Serge Gnabry fires Bayern into the 40 club. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/dvbc9WAE2X — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2020

Bayern Munich's last 29 games, all competitions, most recent first: WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWW — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) August 19, 2020

Bayern Munich are the first team in Champions League history to start a campaign with 10 consecutive wins.



𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟐-𝟏𝟑

🏆 Bundesliga

🏆 DFB-Pokal

🏆 UCL



𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎

🏆 Bundesliga

🏆 DFB-Pokal

❔ UCL



Make it 11, and they will complete their second treble. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/mt8dfTVs9d — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2020

40 - FC Bayern München are only the fourth team in Champions League history to reach 40 goals in a single campaign, along with Barcelona in 99-00 (45), Real Madrid in 13-14 (41) and Liverpool in 17-18 (41). Ferocious. #UCL pic.twitter.com/j0wnatcCsZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2020

Gnabry filling in the big boots of Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben

10 - Serge Gnabry is one of only four players to have been directly involved in 10+ goals in the Champions League this season, along with Robert Lewandowski (19), Erling Haaland (11) and Kylian Mbappé (10). Elite. #UCL pic.twitter.com/NsgQwz8Bhl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2020

Serge Gnabry now has as many CL goals as Robinho and Tony Pulis combined — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 19, 2020

Bayern now cruising and it's Gnabry again. 2-0

It's 9 goals in 9 #UCL games this season for Gnabry.

He got 1 in 10 games for Arsenal — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 19, 2020

Arjen Robben watching Serge Gnabry's first goal ⚽™️ pic.twitter.com/WLT26E5AFv — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 19, 2020

Robert Lewan-GOAL-ski!

15 – Robert Lewandowski has become only the second player to score 15+ @ChampionsLeague goals in a single campaign after Cristiano Ronaldo (17 in 13-14, 16 in 15-16 & 15 in 17-18). Monsters. #UCL pic.twitter.com/ebLL3qRetP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2020

3 things are certain in life:



1) Death

2) Taxes

3) A Lewandowski goal — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 19, 2020

Incredible 55 goals this season for Lewandowski - with 9 in the 9 #UCL games.



No wonder Bayern are unhappy there is no Ballon D'Or this year — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 19, 2020

9 - Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski has now scored in nine consecutive @ChampionsLeague games; only Ruud Van Nistelrooy in 2003 (9) and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 (11) have scored in as many successive matches in the competition’s history. Phenom. #UCL pic.twitter.com/EbEuoAxjIP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2020

Oh Tony Pulis...

pic.twitter.com/lgwCy84lMj — football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) August 19, 2020

Serge Gnabry has scored more goals in Champions League semi-finals than he scored for Tony Pulis. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 19, 2020

Serge Gnabry, the man Tony Pulis deemed worthy of just ONE league appearance for West Brom while on loan, scores an absolute screamer in the Champions League semi final. pic.twitter.com/x6Lu3CXFqF — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 19, 2020

Look away Arsenal fans...

Arsenal fans crying about Gnabry? You’ll never understand the pain of Chelsea fans having to watch Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah tear up our own league — Hałe (@CFCHale) August 19, 2020

Arsenal sold Gnabry for €5m and bought Pepe for €80m pic.twitter.com/oG5zWAseAm — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 19, 2020

Gnabry saw the L in Lyon and it reminded him of London. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 19, 2020

2013-14: Serge Gnabry's Arsenal score nine goals in eight CL games



August 2020: Serge Gnabry's Bayern score 10 goals in a game and a half — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 19, 2020

If your club sold Gnabry for £5M and then bought Pepe for £72M, you shouldn't comment on other clubs transfer business. — Sarah Adams (@Mufc_Sarah) August 19, 2020

He's done it again, hasn't he?

Arsenal Wenger sold Gnabry to Werder Bremen so that Arsenal would have a problem at RW for years, meaning Arsenal had to buy Pepe, and ultimately get rid of Raul Sanllehi. Mister Wenger has done it again. — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) August 19, 2020

Football's version of road runner! *peep peep*

Good luck to anyone trying to win this race ⚡ pic.twitter.com/e9x8te2DQC — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 19, 2020

Ryan Cherki... Remember the name

Rayan Cherki is the first player younger than GTA Vice City to play in a CL semi-final — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 19, 2020