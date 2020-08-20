Twitter reacts as Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 to reach Champions League final

Bayern Munich marched their way to their 11th UEFA Champions League final after making little work of Lyon's brief early-game dominance. The Bundesliga champions recorded a 3-0 win over Rudi Garcia's side.. Hansi Flick's side took the lead through Serge Gnabry, who scored a goal reminiscent of Arjen Robben's trademark left footed curlers. The 25 year old was released down the right and he cut in to the edge of the box before powering a left-footed strike to the left of a diving Anthony Lopes.
Gnabry was at it again in the second half, as he cut in from the right again, sprayed the ball to the left and side and made a run into the box to finish a move he started. Rudi Garcia's side were wasteful in front of goal as they squandered a plethora of chances to first go ahead and later to pull one or two back.
Robert Lewandowski then added his customary goal, heading home Joshua Kimmich's free kick in the dying moments of the game, the final nail in Lyon's coffin.
Twitter erupted after the absolutely clinical display by Bayern Munich. Here are the best tweets:
