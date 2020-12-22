Tammy Abraham's second-half double after Thiago Silva's magnificent header handed Chelsea all three points as they brushed West Ham aside tonight.

Not all were comfortable in their 3-0 rout, but the Blues defended well in the deeper areas of their third and somehow saw off West Ham through quick-fire goals from Abraham.

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham on Twitter

FT 3-0 #cfc Abraham's quick-fire brace gives Chelsea a much-needed win. Gets them back on track in terms of results but Lampard will want much more cohesion in attack and control in midfield. Arsenal away next. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) December 21, 2020

Chelsea beat a team in the top half for the first time this season 🙌#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/cfAbymJg81 — Goal (@goal) December 21, 2020

Edouard Mendy keeps his 10th Chelsea clean sheet in his 16th game.



That's as many as Kepa has in 45 games since the start of last season 👀 pic.twitter.com/SillXvEOCF — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 21, 2020

A powerful header from Thiago Silva in the 10th minute put Chelsea in front after the center-back skipped his marker to bury home the opener early on.

Thiago Silva has scored more goals in 10 Premier League games than he did during his last three seasons in Ligue 1. pic.twitter.com/OsmFLnk0lO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 21, 2020

HALF-TIME Chelsea 1-0 West Ham



Thiago Silva’s early goal puts Chelsea in control at the break#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/hHZufEzZFq — Premier League (@premierleague) December 21, 2020

⏱ Half-time



Chelsea 1-0 West Ham



Thiago Silva's header is the difference at Stamford Bridge.https://t.co/TgO1NqlLUL#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/sc1e0LOcGw — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 21, 2020

Thiago Silva really is a pleasure to watch. A player who has mastered all the basics in football and oozes class.



There’s a reason why he can still play at the top level at the age of 36.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) December 21, 2020

Everytime Thiago Silva plays, I have 2 questions. How did we get him for free? How is he 36? #CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/LSRAbxCCB5 — Buzi Brown (@Browniebuzi) December 21, 2020

Chelsea maintained almost 84% of possession for the next few minutes, but West Ham's scares on the turnover inside the Blues' half caused hiccups to the hosts.

They also lost Ben Chilwell to injury, while Timo Werner, visibly short of confidence, aimed his feeble strike from four yards straight at Lucasz Fabianski.

All three of Mason Mount’s Premier League assists this season have been for Chelsea’s centre backs.



⚽️ Zouma 🅰️ Mount

⚽️ Zouma 🅰️ Mount

⚽️ T.Silva 🅰️ Mount



Superb delivery from set pieces. pic.twitter.com/AYXLeqawv6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2020

Everyone needs to stop overreacting re Timo. He’s a great player going through a rough patch.



I have no doubt he’ll become a very important player for us. Back him! — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) December 21, 2020

Half time and Chelsea are 1-0 up, hope Ben Chilwell injury is not as bad as it seemed. #CHEWHU — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 21, 2020

Timo is clearly thinking too much. He needs to just go off his natural instincts. A lot easier said than done but if you’ve seen him in good form before you know that he looks so much freer & more confident when playing. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) December 21, 2020

In what looked like a tense second half for Chelsea, a couple of lucky breaks for Abraham in the space of two minutes granted Frank Lampard's men their second and third goals.

Tammy Abraham has scored more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player this season (5).



Two goals in two minutes for the striker. pic.twitter.com/ez399GoK1D — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2020

Abraham deserved that first goal, not just for his movement, but for the chest off to Mount which started the move. That’s the kind of sharp link-up play Giroud does better than just about anyone, and Abraham is getting better and better at it #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 21, 2020

Tammy Abraham poaching his sixth and seventh goal of the season tonight. #CFC #CHEWHU — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 21, 2020

⚽ Abraham 78'

⚽ Abraham 80'



Just 1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ seconds separated Tammy Abraham's two goals tonight 🔥 #CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/8zP8KHGhyI — Goal (@goal) December 21, 2020

2 - Tammy Abraham has scored his first brace for Chelsea across all competitions since September 2019 (hat-trick v Wolves), with just 101 seconds separating Abraham's two finishes. Sealed. pic.twitter.com/4AGC4XXbV2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 21, 2020

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tammy Abraham vs West Ham:



90 minutes played

2 goals

2 shots on target

30 touches

76.5% pass accuracy

2/2 ground duels won

1 clearance



🌟 Rating: 8.5#CHEWHU | #CFC | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/oIcoQlsaXb — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) December 21, 2020

The Hammers would surely feel hard done by, as they kept Chelsea on their toes for most of the second 45 minutes. For the first time since the opening day, David Moyes' charges failed to produce anything on the score sheet.

Chelsea moved to fifth in the Premier League table with the much-needed three points. They will face-off against Arsenal at the Emirates on Boxing Day in a mouth-watering London derby.

Tammy Abraham has scored 20 Premier League goals since the start of last season.



At least 10 more than any other Chelsea player in that time. pic.twitter.com/m3ufqHJ3BM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2020

Chelsea’s least convincing big win since Brighton on the opening day, but it’s a win. Silva superb in defence, Mount and Abraham producing quality in key moments and Pulisic looking more and more like himself again #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 21, 2020

Perhaps for the first time this season, #CFC win playing badly. A must during a long season and especially after two defeats. Up to fifth and above title challengers Tottenham on goal difference. Next up #AFC #CHEWHU — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) December 21, 2020

