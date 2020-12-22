Tammy Abraham's second-half double after Thiago Silva's magnificent header handed Chelsea all three points as they brushed West Ham aside tonight.
Not all were comfortable in their 3-0 rout, but the Blues defended well in the deeper areas of their third and somehow saw off West Ham through quick-fire goals from Abraham.
A powerful header from Thiago Silva in the 10th minute put Chelsea in front after the center-back skipped his marker to bury home the opener early on.
Chelsea maintained almost 84% of possession for the next few minutes, but West Ham's scares on the turnover inside the Blues' half caused hiccups to the hosts.
They also lost Ben Chilwell to injury, while Timo Werner, visibly short of confidence, aimed his feeble strike from four yards straight at Lucasz Fabianski.
In what looked like a tense second half for Chelsea, a couple of lucky breaks for Abraham in the space of two minutes granted Frank Lampard's men their second and third goals.
The Hammers would surely feel hard done by, as they kept Chelsea on their toes for most of the second 45 minutes. For the first time since the opening day, David Moyes' charges failed to produce anything on the score sheet.
Chelsea moved to fifth in the Premier League table with the much-needed three points. They will face-off against Arsenal at the Emirates on Boxing Day in a mouth-watering London derby.
