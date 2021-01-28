Twitter reacts as Chelsea draw 0-0 in Thomas Tuchel's first game as manager

Chelsea secured a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Thomas Tuchel's first game as Blues boss after a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.
The hosts bossed possession more than they have in any other game but did not threaten the Wolves backline for a large part of the game. They mustered over 400 passes in the first-half - the most by any team in any half this season.
There was no penetration, while the lack of runners off the ball meant that Wolves saw most of the action in front of them comfortably. Callum Hudson-Odoi was the most lively Chelsea player in a 3-4-3 set up as a wing-back, whereas Olivier Giroud was the only one with a presentable chance.
Switches in play, sustained possession, and one moment of nervy defending where Pedro Neto hit the frame of goal summed up Chelsea's outing.
Hudson-Odoi came close to breaking the deadlock late on when he wriggled inside and asked questions of Rui Patricio.
Although it's the onset of another transitional phase for Chelsea, they'll view it as two points lost against a team that lacked confidence. Tuchel ended his first game as Chelsea manager with a point.
