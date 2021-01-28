Twitter reacts as Chelsea draw 0-0 in Thomas Tuchel's first game as manager

Chelsea secured a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Thomas Tuchel's first game as Blues boss after a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts bossed possession more than they have in any other game but did not threaten the Wolves backline for a large part of the game. They mustered over 400 passes in the first-half - the most by any team in any half this season.

There was no penetration, while the lack of runners off the ball meant that Wolves saw most of the action in front of them comfortably. Callum Hudson-Odoi was the most lively Chelsea player in a 3-4-3 set up as a wing-back, whereas Olivier Giroud was the only one with a presentable chance.

Switches in play, sustained possession, and one moment of nervy defending where Pedro Neto hit the frame of goal summed up Chelsea's outing.

Hudson-Odoi came close to breaking the deadlock late on when he wriggled inside and asked questions of Rui Patricio.

Although it's the onset of another transitional phase for Chelsea, they'll view it as two points lost against a team that lacked confidence. Tuchel ended his first game as Chelsea manager with a point.

Here are the best tweets from Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Chelsea 0-0 Wolves Twitter reactions

Thomas Tuchel’s first match in charge of Chelsea ends in a draw#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/ysfmMTAI9a — Premier League (@premierleague) January 27, 2021

◉ 887 passes attempted

◉ 820 passes completed

◉ 78.9% possession

◉ 14 shots attempted

◉ 5 on target

◉ 0 goals



Thomas Tuchel's first match in charge of Chelsea ends 0-0. pic.twitter.com/o4DocwHZCQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2021

FULL-TIME! Chelsea 0-0 Wolves



Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of Chelsea ends in a goalless draw! 🤝



Highlights on Sky Sports app & site at FT 📲

Follow online here 👇 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 27, 2021

✓ Hakim Ziyech

✓ Kai Havertz

✓ Callum Hudson-Odoi

✓ Olivier Giroud



Mason Mount is dropped to the bench in Thomas Tuchel's first game as Chelsea manager. pic.twitter.com/fJv82DvlG8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2021

This Tuchel formation (3-4-2-1) feels very Conte with CHO being Victor Moses and Havertz expected to be Hazard. Azpi is Azpi. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 27, 2021

Ziyech is sparking Chelsea back to life. Crucial player against a low block, whether managed by Lampard or Tuchel. #CFC #CHEWOL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 27, 2021

Jorginho-Kovacic-Ziyech-Havertz as a square, effectively, is a very attractive midfield quartet — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) January 27, 2021

HT 0-0 Renewed focus and intensity from Chelsea but they haven't tested Rui Patricio much. High defensive line, 78pc possession and shades of Conte in so far as it is 3-4-3, albeit with wing-backs pushed right up allowing Havertz and Ziyech to effectively operate as two No10s. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 27, 2021

'Risk adverse passing' is a perfect way of putting it by the commentator there. Everyone wants the simple pass, nobody looking to break the lines. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 27, 2021

433 - Chelsea have made 433 successful passes against Wolves so far; their most in the first half of a Premier League game since the start of the 2003-04 season (when we have this data available). Construction. #CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/ZSFDoYMOwd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2021

If I saw Thiago Silva come barreling at me I’m be like “Oh no problem, here you have the ball!” 😂😂 — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) January 27, 2021

Decent half of passing & possession for Chelsea but obviously need to get more chances on goal.



Enjoyed Hudson-Odoi’s energy getting down that right side. Sucks no one got on the end of that amazing first ball he put in. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 27, 2021

Pedro Neto is frighteningly good at times — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 27, 2021

WHAT A CHANCE! Terrible mix-up among the Chelsea defenders and Neto is through and his attempted scoop glances the crossbar on its way over. #wwfc — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) January 27, 2021

Neto goes so close 😫 pic.twitter.com/8szbTz1z0e — Wolves (@Wolves) January 27, 2021

Shocking defending from Chelsea & Wolves should of scored. #CHEWOL — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) January 27, 2021

Chilwell off for Pulisic.



Abraham on for Giroud.



He is sticking with 3-4-3 but with Pulisic as a right wing back and CHO moving left. #CFC #CHEWOL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 27, 2021

Why is chilwell shocked he’s getting subbed he’s had a stinker 😭😭 — Raf (@CFC_Raf) January 27, 2021

Playing way too safe for my liking, pass all the way to the final third then we pass it back and repeat, makes no sense. — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 27, 2021

Great tracking back by Hudson-Odoi. #CFC’s best player tonight - by some margin. #CHEWOL — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) January 27, 2021

FT: Chelsea 0-0 Wolverhampton.



Tuchel starts with a draw. Chelsea remain 8th together with Arsenal, both on 30 points. pic.twitter.com/OysB9cnjvo — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 27, 2021

Goalless at Stamford Bridge. Can’t see Tuchel surviving this. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 27, 2021

Missed a 5 goal thriller between Burnley and Villa to watch Tuchel's Chelsea do their best impression of Louis Van Gaal's Man Utd pic.twitter.com/Y6WsOYXNFJ — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) January 27, 2021

