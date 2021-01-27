Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Defender linked with move to Barcelona, Blues to chase Bayern Munich star, and more - 27 January 2021

Chelsea's new boss Thomas Tuchel has a job on his hands to save the Blues' sinking ship, as the club lie in tenth place in the 2020-21 Premier League standings.

In a rushed inclusion, Thomas Tuchel held a lengthy meeting with his players and had a subsequent training session ahead of Chelsea's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Off the pitch, Chelsea's selection and strategies for transfers are bound to change, as Frank Lampard's replacement has brought his own ideologies and style.

On that note, let us take a look at the top Chelsea transfer stories as on January 27, 2021.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso linked with Barcelona move

Marcos Alonso could join Barcelona from Chelsea.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, as the Blaugrana look for an understudy to Jordi Alba.

Alonso was frozen out of the Chelsea squad early into the season but has been named on the bench for the home game against Wolves. He is perhaps, set to be the third-choice left-back behind summer arrival Ben Chilwell and Emerson.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are uncertain about Junior Firpo's immediate future, as talks of a move away from Camp Nou for the player continue to grow.

However, with Tuchel now in charge of Chelsea, Alonso could see a brief revival in the coming days.

Chelsea to 'undoubtedly' chase David Alaba in the summer

David Alaba will be of interest to Chelsea once his Bayern Munich contract expires this summer.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Chelsea could make a move for Bayern Munich's David Alaba.

The defender's contract at the club expires at the end of the season, and there are indications he is looking for an adventure elsewhere.

With Marcos Alonso set to leave and a loan possibility for Emerson, Alaba's experience would be a welcome addition if Chelsea manage to land him.

Chelsea's pursuit of David Alaba could be given a boost by the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.



- @NizaarKinsella pic.twitter.com/QrILZzQNmF — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 27, 2021

Billy Gilmour explores possibility of a loan deal by January end

Billy Gilmour and Thomas Tuchel pictured in the latter's first training session as Chelsea boss.

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is considering a loan move by the end of the January transfer window, claims The Athletic. Prior to his dismissal, Frank Lampard had said in this regard:

"In the short term for me, looking at things today, he won’t be going out on loan. Of course, we’ll keep that slightly open until the end of the month, but Billy is a Chelsea player, and the level he showed today highlights why he is a Chelsea player in the middle of the park."

With Thomas Tuchel now at the helm and Billy Gilmour not in Chelsea's matchday squad for the Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the youngster's time at the club seems to be up.