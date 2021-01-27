Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues announce new head coach, interest in Declan Rice to be cooled, and more - 26 January 2021

Chelsea have appointed Thomas Tuchel as Frank Lampard's replacement, as they hope to finish the rest of the season on a high.

The German's arrival has sparked intense discussion about style, detail and player transfers, as the Blues are poised to start a new era. On that note, let us take a look at the top Chelsea transfer stories after Tuchel's announcement.

Welcome to Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel! ✍️🔵 #WelcomeTuchel — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2021

Chelsea announce Thomas Tuchel as their new boss

Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month deal at Chelsea.

Chelsea have moved quickly in the aftermath of Frank Lampard's sacking by appointing German tactician Thomas Tuchel at their helm.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund coach has penned an 18-month deal with Chelsea. He will take charge of his first training session at Cobham after a prolonged meeting with his new players.

Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard after results and victories dried up, while there were also indications of fractious relationships within the dressing room.

First session with a familiar face! pic.twitter.com/oecGYvYmP0 — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 26, 2021

Tuchel, who steered PSG to the UEFA Champions League final last season, said on his arrival at Stamford Bridge:

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff. We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be a part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"

Chelsea to cool interest in Declan Rice following Frank Lampard's dismissal

Declan Rice may not return to Chelsea, with Frank Lampard gone.

According to reports from Daily Telegraph, Chelsea will cool their interest in midfielder Declan Rice after the axing of Frank Lampard.

The Chelsea board was apparently not too pleased with Lampard's persistent demand for the £80 million-rated youngster, who has taken the Premier League by storm since settling into the West Ham XI.

Frank Lampard wanted to get the deal of Declan Rice wrapped up by the end of this month, something the hierarchy wasn't willing to do, as recent results weren't going in Chelsea's favour.

With Thomas Tuchel now at the club's helm and a host of midfielders at his disposal, it's likely that Rice may not return to Chelsea.

Tuchel's arrival could bolster Dayot Upamecano's chances of a Chelsea move

Dayot Upamecano

Reports from the Daily Mail claim that Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea could bolster the chances of Dayot Upamecano joining the Blues.

Tuchel's knowledge of French as well as his interest in Upamecano back in his PSG days could help this transfer come to fruition. Upamecano is one of Chelsea's top targets, as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori are set to leave.

Bayern Munich are one of the other teams heavily interested in the RB Leipzig defender.