Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea are set to take on Wolverhampton Wanders in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, as they aim to build much-needed winning momentum.

Shockingly, they will be without the recently dismissed Frank Lampard. He was sacked on Monday morning after what was arguably his first-ever rough patch as Chelsea boss.

Not to mention, the Blues were on top of the Premier League table on 5 December, while they also notched up a 17-game unbeaten run. The sport's cruel nature overpowered the loyalties of one of the finest servants of the club, in the wake of five league defeats across eight matches.

Meanwhile, Wolves are down to 14th place, with their only recent win coming against Chelsea when Pedro Neto scored a last-gasp winner.

They have only managed six wins, and while the absence of Raul Jimenez is heavily felt around Molineux.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

Also read: Crystal Palace vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea vs Wolves head-to-head

Advertisement

Wolves registered their 40th win against Chelsea with their previous victory.

They are just three wins behind their London rivals in the head-to-head record, while 27 games between the two teams have finished as draws.

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): L-W-L-D-L

Wolves form guide (Premier League): L-L-D-L-D

Lampard the only permanent Chelsea manager since 2004 to get the Club Statement hat-trick, which I think is a #classytouch pic.twitter.com/q7Ol3L52HN — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) January 25, 2021

Chelsea vs Wolves team news

N'Golo Kante may not feature for Chelsea against Wolves

Chelsea

Chelsea are most likely going to be without the services of N'Golo Kante, who continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Other than that, the Blues don't have any fresh injury concerns and should bring back the likes of Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva to the playing XI.

Injured: N'Golo Kante

Doubtful: None

Suspensions/unavailable: None

Daniel Podence, who stole the show versus Chelsea last time out, is sidelined

Wolves

Wolves have a much longer injury list that includes Raul Jimenez, Jonny Castro, Daniel Podence and Fernando Marcal.

Podence is a huge miss, as he was beginning to contribute regularly in front of goal. He was also in sublime form when Wolves took on Chelsea last time out. Willy Boly is back for the visitors.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny Castro, Daniel Podence and Fernando Marcal

Doubtful: None

Suspensions/unavailable: None

Chelsea vs Wolves probable XI

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic

Wolves predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Romain Saiss; Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker; Adama Traore, Jose, Pedro Neto

Chelsea vs Wolves match prediction

Advertisement

Along with the tactical flaws in Lampard's brief tenure, there was also something lacking from the players and their approach. With some of the Chelsea players still in shock following his sacking, it may be challenging for the hosts to inspire a win.

Wolves are usually extremely well-drilled against the top sides, and just as they did recently, we expect them to take away all three points.

Prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Wolves

Also read: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Lampard sacked, Declan Rice demand reportedly angered Chelsea board, and more - 25 January 2021