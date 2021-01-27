"We have the greatest respect for him" - Thomas Tuchel pays classy tribute to Frank Lampard after Chelsea unveiling

Chelsea have appointed former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach following the dismissal of Frank Lampard.

The 47-year-old put pen to paper on an initial 18-month contract in the late hours of Tuesday evening, becoming the 13th manager at Stamford Bridge since the takeover of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

Welcome to Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel! ✍️🔵 #WelcomeTuchel — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2021

Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of the Blues will be against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge tomorrow, after the decision to relieve club legend Frank Lampard of his role at the helm on Monday.

The former Chelsea midfielder was sacked due to recent struggles in the Premier League. The Blues sit ninth in the league standings, 11 points off rivals and current league leaders Manchester United.

In his first interview as the Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel expressed delight at being at the club, while also giving his best wishes to former head coach Frank Lampard.

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff"

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea."

“At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"

Thomas Tuchel becomes Chelsea’s first German head coach

Advertisement

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Tuchel becomes the first German to manage Chelsea, and Roman Abramovich will hope this brings the best out of huge-money German signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Marina Granovskaia also revealed delight on the appointment of the former Dortmund and PSG boss.

"It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club."

Thomas Tuchel is 🔵 and 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 to work at Cobham! #WelcomeTuchel pic.twitter.com/kJDDzDPfYq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

Following his arrival in London on Tuesday evening, the 47-year-old conducted his first training session with the Blues squad ahead of the clash with Wolves on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel won six trophies during his time at PSG, including two Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France, the Coupe de la Ligue and two Trophees des Champions.