Twitter reacts as Chelsea edge past 10-men Fulham 

Chelsea beat Fulham 1-0 thanks to a 78th-minute goal from arguably their best player on the pitch - Mason Mount.

It was quite an underwhelming display from Frank Lampard's Blues, who just could not penetrate through the Cottagers' backline. The goalscorer for Chelsea also rattled the woodwork in the first half, and that was all his team could create.

Referee Peter Bankes probably played the most crucial part in that period, as he sent off Antonee Robinson for a lunging tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta.

It looked like it could be plain sailing for Chelsea thereafter, but it was not to be as Fulham continued to make them work the ball sideways. Repeated crosses was the way again for Chelsea, who brought their luck along with one of the looping crosses of Ben Chilwell that fell into Mount's path.

With Fulham not tracking bodies, Mount sent a volley low and hard into the back of the net to give Chelsea the much-needed goal that probably begins their renaissance after a dire spell.

On that note, here are the best tweets from Chelsea's hard-fought victory in the London derby.

Fulham 0-1 Chelsea Twitter reactions

Mason Mount coming up clutch for Chelsea 🔵 pic.twitter.com/3EyUarjnJz — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 16, 2021

FT: Fulham 0-1 Chelsea



Mason Mount is the match-winner in Frank Lampard's moment of need. Not only with his goal but in his all-round performance.



Let's be honest though, not a vintage display against a side with 10 men for 45 minutes. #CFC #FULCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 16, 2021

'I'll take a red card away to Fulham and two snack boxes' #FULCHE pic.twitter.com/1dPLQKGLXq — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) January 16, 2021

RED CARD! Fulham's Antonee Robinson is sent off against Chelsea for a dangerous tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta...



Correct decision? 🧐#FULCHE pic.twitter.com/IAjUAZMQIS — Goal (@goal) January 16, 2021

1. Chelsea better not get complacent now a man up



2. Hudson-Odoi isn’t playing again for what reason? — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 16, 2021

Was thinking recently how Antonee Robinson seems to have improved loads this season... then he does that.



Poor decision to fly in like that, but seen worse tackles not punished this season, such as this by Walcott. pic.twitter.com/yceknVlRcA — James Nalton (@JDNalton) January 16, 2021

8 - Antonee Robinson is the eighth American player to be red carded in a Premier League game, with Fulham the first club to see two players from USA dismissed (also Carlos Bocanegra v Aston Villa in February 2004). Hateful. pic.twitter.com/VTggnPTt2t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2021

Antonee Robinson’s red card. Studs up, way too high.



10 vs 11 for the 2nd half. #cfc https://t.co/gw0XzuB5Ru — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) January 16, 2021

Fulham looked like the better team and we were lucky not to concede.



Now they’re down to 10 men. We NEED to win. — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) January 16, 2021

How Hudson-Odoi isn’t in the first group of subs warming up... I have no clue — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 16, 2021

CALLUM. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 16, 2021

Mason Mount was the only one who charged at Robinson after the challenge on Azpilicueta. You can’t not love his attitude. — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 16, 2021

We haven’t even lost yet and Twitter is already in a meltdown 😭😭😭 — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) January 16, 2021

Pretty appropriate for the story of Lampard’s tenure that Mount, of all players, was the one to score that goal #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 16, 2021

🔵 Mason Mount has scored @ChelseaFC’s 800th PL away goal, the third team to reach that milestone in the competition’s history



Most PL away goals:

9️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ Man Utd

8️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ Arsenal

8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ CHELSEA

7️⃣9️⃣7️⃣ Liverpool

7️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ Tottenham pic.twitter.com/GvIyWa86i5 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 16, 2021

11 - Mason Mount's opener was the 11th goal Chelsea have scored in the final 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season; no side has netted more in this time period in the competition in 2020-21 (level with Leicester City). Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/WhAgFGwH6B — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2021

📸 - Werner goes 1vs1 but his shot goes wide. pic.twitter.com/lmiYDgB8QJ — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 16, 2021

