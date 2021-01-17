Twitter reacts as Chelsea edge past 10-men Fulham 

Chelsea beat Fulham 1-0 thanks to a 78th-minute goal from arguably their best player on the pitch - Mason Mount.
It was quite an underwhelming display from Frank Lampard's Blues, who just could not penetrate through the Cottagers' backline. The goalscorer for Chelsea also rattled the woodwork in the first half, and that was all his team could create.
Referee Peter Bankes probably played the most crucial part in that period, as he sent off Antonee Robinson for a lunging tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta.
It looked like it could be plain sailing for Chelsea thereafter, but it was not to be as Fulham continued to make them work the ball sideways. Repeated crosses was the way again for Chelsea, who brought their luck along with one of the looping crosses of Ben Chilwell that fell into Mount's path.
With Fulham not tracking bodies, Mount sent a volley low and hard into the back of the net to give Chelsea the much-needed goal that probably begins their renaissance after a dire spell.
On that note, here are the best tweets from Chelsea's hard-fought victory in the London derby.
Fulham 0-1 Chelsea Twitter reactions
Also Read: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Lampard hints at long-term future for on-loan star, latest update on Fikayo Tomori and more - 16th January 2021
Published 17 Jan 2021, 01:08 IST