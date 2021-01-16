Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Lampard hints at long-term future for on-loan star, latest update on Fikayo Tomori and more - 16th January 2021

Chelsea are slowly growing into their stride with regard to transfer activity in the current window. After what seemed like an expectedly slow start to the January transfer window, the Blues are closing in on loan deals for their players among other pieces of business.

Chelsea's summer signings are still finding their feet in the Premier League, whereas a few other players across Europe are linked to the West Londoners. Perhaps, these signings can come to fruition if some of the deadwood is chopped.

For now, Chelsea are understandably focused on freeing up space. On that note, we list the top transfer stories surrounding Chelsea from January 16.

Lampard says Loftus-Cheek's future lies at Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has spent the ongoing season on loan at Fulham

Chelsea boss Lampard has been impressed with Ruben Loftus-Cheek after a string of promising displays by the 24-year-old.

Loftus-Cheek, on the back of an Achilles injury that he picked up in 2019, was sent out on loan a few miles across London to Fulham. The talented midfielder seems to have finally gathered pace in his progress.

Lampard also feels Loftus-Cheek has a long-term future at Chelsea, as he stated:

"He played well (against Spurs) and I was really pleased to see that because when Ruben was getting fit and was with us, I felt like we missed him last year."

The Chelsea manager continued:

"And when Ruben was getting fit, I was excited because I know the attributes he has and I wanted those attributes at the club. The conversations I had with Ruben earlier in the season were that he wasn’t feeling as sharp as he wanted to be on the back of a really bad injury which he had. Could he go and play games because he felt he needed games and maybe he could get regular games elsewhere."

"Seeing him play recently, I see him looking fit, fresh and strong. We know he’s an obvious talent so it’s great. If he can keep that up hopefully through the season and if he can get back to where he was and more then I’ll be very happy and he’ll come back as a Chelsea player, for sure," Frank Lampard concluded.

AC Milan hope to sign Tomori permanently following loan

Fikayo Tomori has been confined to the bench at Chelsea this term

The Fikayo Tomori transfer saga may just be coming to an end, with AC Milan reportedly having emerged as the leaders to snap him up on loan in the coming days.

However, according to the Guardian, the Serie A leaders want to include an option to buy in the deal that looks set to be completed by this weekend.

The fee for Tomori would be about £26 million as per the report. It'll be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to let go of the pacy, well-rounded defender who made his breakthrough last season with a flurry of fantastic performances.

Tomori has been confined to the bench this season, with just one Premier League appearance to his credit.

Giroud to consider moving to Juventus

Olivier Giroud's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season

If Juventus decide to create a contract that keeps him until 2022, Olivier Giroud will be open to switching parties and link up with Andrea Pirlo.

Gianluca Di Marzio believes the same, as Pirlo has also openly admitted to targeting the Chelsea forward. The Juventus manager had earlier mentioned:

"He would be a very useful striker. The market opens on Monday and I have already discussed with the management what we want to do if the opportunity arises. Perhaps a striker who would allow me to rotate with the others I have would come in handy."

Juventus would prefer signing Giroud for free, albeit with add-ons that Chelsea insert.