Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Spurs looking to beat Blues for centre-back, forward makes permanent switch after nine years and more - 14 January 2021

Chelsea are gradually entering the market for reinforcements as we enter the mid-phase of the January transfer window.

Frank Lampard's charges have a tough run of fixtures coming up in February and are under immense pressure to turn their substandard run of form around.

The manager himself is under the pump due to an overall lack of structure within the team besides regular losses. However, he is likely to receive his time on the touchline after the board backed him with a slew of talented players that were snapped up.

Chelsea however, remain interested in beefing up their ranks and continuing their business with player sales.

On that note, we list the top transfer stories surrounding Chelsea from January 14.

Chelsea and Spurs interested in Kim-Min Jae

Kim-Min Jae (R) is one of the finest centre-halves in the Chinese Super League

Spurs are weighing up a move for Chinese Super League star Kim-Min Jae, a player that is also of Chelsea's interest.

The report comes from the Mirror, who claim that Tottenham are ready to step up their interest in the defender amid increasing competition from London rivals Chelsea.

The centre-back, who plies his trade for Beijing Guoan, has been one of the most assured and consistent players at the back for quite some time. His contract expires at the end of 2021, and Chelsea want to sign him as a differential.

The South Korean is also a recipient of a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

Lucas Piazon finally leaves Chelsea for Braga

Lucas Piazon has left Chelsea after nine years at the club

After a spell of nine years encapsulated with various loan carousels, Chelsea's Lucas Piazon has finally made a permanent switch to Portuguese side Braga.

The 26-year-old only managed a solitary Premier League match for Chelsea, which explains why he was sent out on loan while the Blues were signing strikers from Europe.

His loan with Rio Ave was earlier terminated with the Blues hoping to cash in on his transfer. Piazon only had six months left on his current deal.

His new club Braga are presently fourth in the Primeira Liga.

Lampard speaks on Tomori's long-term plans amid loan switch

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes Fikayo Tomori has a long-term future at West London

Despite the sheer lack of minutes this season, Fikayo Tomori has a long-term future at Chelsea, according to his boss Lampard.

Tomori has been confined to the bench more often than not this term following the arrival of Thiago Silva. However his manager, who threw him straight into the first-team last season, insists the centre-half is part of his long-term plans.

The Chelsea boss said:

“Fikayo Tomori has an absolutely long-term future at this club, and we’ll see if he gets a loan and when he gets a loan. I approached Fikayo when I took him to the derby. He was a player of the year and, in my opinion, one of the best players in the championship of the year."

Lampard added:

"He came back and played more than 20 people. Last year he played a game for us at a very young age and joined the England national team. I have an absolute long-term plan in my mind about his career here, and if I go to the game and play, it’s definitely about boosting his personal growth."

Chelsea have significantly improved their defensive record this season. Tomori meanwhile, is likely to be heading to Newcastle United or AC Milan.