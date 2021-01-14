Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues youngster joins League One side, Chelsea want Serie A winger, and more - 13 January 2021 

Chelsea are slowly beginning to make their presence felt in the January transfer market.

The Blues were largely expected to trim their squad and rejuvenate the first team by chopping the deadwood. But in recent days, it has emerged that they are also interested in shoring up their ranks. While Chelsea continue to work on loan deals and sales, they have reportedly expressed their desire to sign a few players.

Fresh stories have emerged linking the Blues with stars other than Dayot Upamecano. On that note, let us have a look at the top Chelsea transfer stories as on January 13.

Chelsea starlet Charlie Brown joins MK Dons

Chelsea striker Charlie Brown has joined MK Dons on a permanent deal.

Chelsea forward Charlie Brown has joined MK Dons on a permanent deal after spending close to four and a half years with the West London side.

Brown, who joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town in 2016, went on to make his name as a devastating striker for the youth sides. Across a period of 108 games, Brown returned with an impressive 53 goals.

On joining MK Dons, Brown said:

“I’m over the moon to be here. This is an opportunity I’ve been waiting for, and I can’t wait to get on the pitch and show the fans what I can do. The Gaffer has got a really strong plan for the team, and I’m really excited to be a part of that and have the opportunity to help the club get to where it wants to be."

He further added in this regard:

“I’ve seen the way the team plays, with a lot of possession and creating a lot of chances for the strikers. It’s going to be up to me to finish those chances off, and I’ll be looking to do that as often as I can!”

Chelsea eyeing a move for Raul Moro

Raul Moro is set to leave Serie A side Lazio.

According to reports, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Lazio winger Raul Moro.

The player's entourage announced that he is ready to leave the Serie A club after he has seen just one minute of senior team football after joining the team in 2016.

Moro's agent Junior Minguella made no secret of his player's desire to leave Lazio, saying in this regard:

"If Inzaghi or the club don't want him, we have top clubs interested in him."

Julian Nagelsmann on Chelsea's manager shortlist

Julian Nagelsmann has been a successful manager in the German top flight.

Julian Nagelsmann, one of the brightest young managers in world football, is on Roman Abramovich's shortlist of options that could replace current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

According to the Bild, besides Thomas Tuchel, Max Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nagelsmann has been identified as a potential successor to the under-fire Lampard.

TRUE: On the manager-shortlist of @ChelseaFC besides Thomas @TTuchelofficial, Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Ralph Hasenhüttl: candidate is also Julian Nagelsmann @DieRotenBullen @SPORTBILD @AxelHesse1 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 13, 2021

With Chelsea collecting only one point from their last three Premier League matches, Frank Lampard as well as the club's new signings have come under the scanner.