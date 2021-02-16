Twitter reacts as Chelsea move into top 4 with 2-0 win against Newcastle United

Chelsea's renaissance under Thomas Tuchel continued with a comfortable 2-0 victory against strugglers Newcastle United. The Blues leapfrogged Premier League champions Liverpool and moved into the top four, as they aim to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga made his first Premier League start under Tuchel in place of Edouard Mendy, as the German tactician handed the former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper an opportunity to revitalize his career at Stamford Bridge.

In what was expected to be a tough test for Chelsea against a Newcastle side that defended deep, first-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner gave them all three points at home. The latter, in particular, was relieved with his goal, as he got his name on the scoresheet after 100 days.

Resurgent Chelsea leapfrog Liverpool in race for UCL spots

Chelsea are in pole position to secure a spot in the top four and will look to continue their rich vein of form under Tuchel, who has won four and drawn one of his five Premier League games in charge of the Blues.

On that note, here are the best tweets from a routine Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner: “As a striker you always want to score, this last month I wasn’t happy that i didn’t score but this is a team game, as long as the team wins I’m happy”



Chelsea’s striker.. 💙 — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 15, 2021

Kovacic is Chelsea’s best midfielder by far, idk how some Chelsea fans don’t rate him — ‏ً (@idoxvi) February 15, 2021

Kepa lawyers meeting with Chelsea tomorrow to discuss increment of his salary after tonight's game.#CHENEW #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/GhOnAGDzjb — ItIsWhatItIs (@dahtrueway) February 15, 2021

The smile on Timo Werner’s face after VAR confirmed his goal. Up Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/vZSBRnxQzL — Sharyf🦁 (@Sharyfff) February 15, 2021

Chelsea fans when Timo Werner scored today😭😹#CHENEW pic.twitter.com/Cr6PVQFQcO — Afiaman Havertz 🌟 (@jaydenforeverr) February 15, 2021

Chelsea fans, hope you are happy with Timo werner's goal and Tuchel ball?😋💙 — sophia (@90sSophie) February 15, 2021

Chelsea's last 5 Premier League goals:



2-0 vs Newcastle United: Werner goal

1-0 vs Newcastle United: Werner's deflected cross converted by Giroud

2-1 vs Sheffield United: Penalty won by Werner

1-0 vs Sheffield United: Werner assist

1-0 vs Tottenham: Penalty won by Werner pic.twitter.com/sFVwuKMMvT — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) February 15, 2021

Newcastle are so bad that Chelsea can afford to play Kepa in goal and Timo Werner has scored an actual goal against them. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 15, 2021

- Chelsea move up to 4th!



- Big Tommy Tuchel remains unbeaten, still only 1 goal conceded under him & it was an OG



- Timo broke the f*cking drought!



- Kovačić my clear MOTM



- Up the f*cking Chels! — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 15, 2021

Werner's 19 goal involvements are more than any other Chelsea player. It puts him back ahead of Tammy Abraham. #CFC #CHENEW — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 15, 2021

Timo Werner named man of the match.



That’s back to back PL man of the matches from Chelsea’s “flop” — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 15, 2021

14 games, 31 shots, 100 days, 1000 minutes of action without a goal - Timo Werner's goal drought has ended just in time to bounce Chelsea into the top 4. It is the first time in two months that the Blues are in the Champions League spots. Thomas Tuchel going from tenth to fourth. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 15, 2021

- Kepa clean sheet ✔️

- Timo Werner goal ✔️

- Into the Top 4 ✔️



Another strong Chelsea performance 👊🏻 — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) February 15, 2021

Mateo Kovacic completed all four of his take-ons in the first half against Newcastle.



Timo Werner was the only other Chelsea player to complete at least one. pic.twitter.com/Kk9gTOc1YV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 15, 2021

51 G/A in 56 starts throughout his Chelsea career. pic.twitter.com/HyFmiW6vUp — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) February 15, 2021

Kepa starts for Chelsea against Newcastle—his first Premier League start since October 17 😳 pic.twitter.com/fS8Pwal4Uq — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 15, 2021

Rivals dropped points and Chelsea actually took advantage for once? Werner breaks his goal scoring drought and Kepa gets a clean sheet?



Tuchel’s Juju is unmatched.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 15, 2021

I really struggle to see how some Chelsea fans don’t rate Kovacic.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 15, 2021

Since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard: DWWWWW



Chelsea fans: pic.twitter.com/gNyIbS4QPh — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 15, 2021