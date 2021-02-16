Twitter reacts as Chelsea move into top 4 with 2-0 win against Newcastle United

Chelsea's renaissance under Thomas Tuchel continued with a comfortable 2-0 victory against strugglers Newcastle United. The Blues leapfrogged Premier League champions Liverpool and moved into the top four, as they aim to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.
Kepa Arrizabalaga made his first Premier League start under Tuchel in place of Edouard Mendy, as the German tactician handed the former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper an opportunity to revitalize his career at Stamford Bridge.
In what was expected to be a tough test for Chelsea against a Newcastle side that defended deep, first-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner gave them all three points at home. The latter, in particular, was relieved with his goal, as he got his name on the scoresheet after 100 days.
Resurgent Chelsea leapfrog Liverpool in race for UCL spots
Chelsea are in pole position to secure a spot in the top four and will look to continue their rich vein of form under Tuchel, who has won four and drawn one of his five Premier League games in charge of the Blues.
On that note, here are the best tweets from a routine Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge.