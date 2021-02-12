Twitter reacts as Chelsea record hard-fought 1-0 victory against Barnsley 

Chelsea recorded a 1-0 win against Barnsley to make it through to the last eight of the FA Cup. A second-half move rounded off by Tammy Abraham gave the Blues a hard-fought victory after a frustrating first hour of the game.

In what was a dire first-half for both teams, it was Chelsea who were happier to hear the half-time whistle.

The opening stages of the game were encapsulated with misplayed passes, lack of sharpness and disjointed patterns of play. Having said that, Barnsley's full-backs gave it a real rattle, pressing high up the pitch alongside the front three.

A change in system that reflects Thomas Tuchel's proactive nature finally broke the deadlock when Billy Gilmour found Reece James in space, who played an easy cross for Abraham to tap the ball into the back of the net.

This was the first time Tuchel appeared animated on the touchline as Blues boss, as his side struggled to string together a sequence of passes. Nevertheless, it was job done for Chelsea, who now have four wins from their first five outings under the German.

Chelsea are set to take on Sheffield United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and will look to win silverware early in Tuchel's tenure as manager.

On that note, here are the best tweets from the tightly-fought FA Cup encounter.

Twitter reactions Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea

Job done, quarter final vs Sheff Utd to come and that’s all that matters.



Other than Abraham’s Didier vibes, it’s not a game that will live long in the memory. pic.twitter.com/RwKA7RiRsq — Johnathan Mann (@MannHandledCFC) February 11, 2021

Feels like #BARCHE is Barcelona v Chelsea not Barnsley v Chelsea — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) February 11, 2021

No way Tuchel has managed to turn Kepa into prime Lev Yashin😭 — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) February 11, 2021

Massive save from Kepa to keep it 0-0.



🧤💙 pic.twitter.com/wRj2k8CEEV — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) February 11, 2021

Mount, Kovacic and Jorginho missing in Chelsea’s midfield and we crumble. pic.twitter.com/dokDzkYqAv — Dami™️ (@TheGrandDam) February 11, 2021

Barnsley's wing-backs Brittain and Styles are causing problems. Hudson-Odoi and Alonso are having to track back more than they probably expected. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 11, 2021

40 minutes gone, the Blues have enjoyed plenty of possession but are yet to test our former Academy keeper, Brad Collins in the Barnsley goal.



🔴 0-0 🔵 [40'] #BARCHE pic.twitter.com/iHJNT5f0u9 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 11, 2021

Well that’s 45 minutes of my life I’m never getting back. Thoughts on the first half..? — Mod (@CFCMod_) February 11, 2021

Can’t say for sure but it doesn’t feel like a very vocal Chelsea team tonight. And it makes sense because players like Mount, Jorginho, Azpi & Silva aren’t out there. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 11, 2021

Barnsley took our Barcelona jokes a little too seriously, relax, you don’t have to actually become them... — Mod (@CFCMod_) February 11, 2021

Listen, I know refereeing is a very tough & thankless job. I’ve had a number of refs on my pod and I’ve really liked & respected them. But I have to say the refereeing in football right now is downright shocking. Not sure if it’s complacency because VAR is there, but it’s awful. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 11, 2021

Christensen and Alonso off for Rudiger and Reece James... shows how Tuchel felt of that first half, although AC's withdrawal could be to do with a knock to the head he got. #CFC #BARCHE #FACup — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 11, 2021

Tuchel has changed #CFC's formation to a back four. Hudson-Odoi now wide left. Pulisic to the right. possibly three in the middle, Kante holding, Gilmour and Ziyech further forward. #BARCHE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) February 11, 2021

Have an awful feeling about this. — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) February 11, 2021

Ironically in this system and on current form I actually think Gilmour and Kovacic is our best pivot. But there's more issues here tonight, back three uncomfortable playing out, and Ziyech and Pulisic are non-existent outlets right now. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) February 11, 2021

📸 - Ziyech is taken off. Not a good game from him. pic.twitter.com/gvAXPEknnN — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) February 11, 2021

Ziyech doing an unbelievable impression of Willian in that number 22 shirt tonight. — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) February 11, 2021

Good chance for Rudiger from Ziyech's free kick but heads wide of the near post. #BARCHE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) February 11, 2021

G O A L

made in Cobham

Reece tees up Tammy... lovely — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) February 11, 2021

Kante has been absolutely dreadful tonight, he never looks like he has a clue what he’s doing — C A R E F R E E (@CarefreeEdition) February 11, 2021

A goal made in Cobham there. Chelsea 1-0 up through Abraham — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) February 11, 2021

All of Chelsea's last four goals in the #FACup have been scored by Tammy Abraham.



Four goals in his last two starts. 💥 pic.twitter.com/CElMHjgLps — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 11, 2021

Tammy Abraham has been one of the few positives today. Made so many clever runs without being found, won a penalty that wasn't given and finally got his goal. Only 51 minutes in Tuchel's first four games before this #FACup tie. #CFC #BARCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 11, 2021

He don’t just score goals the boy! What a clearance Tam 🤣👏🏼 — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) February 11, 2021

9 - Tammy Abraham has been directly involved in nine goals in his last seven starts in the FA Cup (6 goals, 3 assists), with his strike tonight coming from Chelsea's first shot on target in the match. Opener. #BARCHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2021

The quality of Barnsley's crossing has been immense. Just lack that class up top.



Thought that late goalkeeping from Kepa was better than the save in the first half. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 11, 2021

Positives:



- Chelsea won.



That's it. That's the tweet. — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) February 11, 2021

#FACup quarter-final draw:



Everton v Man City

Bournemouth v Southampton

Leicester v Man Utd

Barnsley/Chelsea v Sheffield Utd — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 11, 2021

