Twitter reacts as Chelsea record hard-fought 1-0 victory against Barnsley 

Chelsea recorded a 1-0 win against Barnsley to make it through to the last eight of the FA Cup. A second-half move rounded off by Tammy Abraham gave the Blues a hard-fought victory after a frustrating first hour of the game.
In what was a dire first-half for both teams, it was Chelsea who were happier to hear the half-time whistle.
The opening stages of the game were encapsulated with misplayed passes, lack of sharpness and disjointed patterns of play. Having said that, Barnsley's full-backs gave it a real rattle, pressing high up the pitch alongside the front three.
A change in system that reflects Thomas Tuchel's proactive nature finally broke the deadlock when Billy Gilmour found Reece James in space, who played an easy cross for Abraham to tap the ball into the back of the net.
This was the first time Tuchel appeared animated on the touchline as Blues boss, as his side struggled to string together a sequence of passes. Nevertheless, it was job done for Chelsea, who now have four wins from their first five outings under the German.
Chelsea are set to take on Sheffield United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and will look to win silverware early in Tuchel's tenure as manager.
On that note, here are the best tweets from the tightly-fought FA Cup encounter.
