Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi missing out on first PSG hat-trick as Kylian Mbappe takes penalty instead and misses

Lionel Messi showed his unselfish side once again during Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory over RB Leipzig. Messi allowed Kylian Mbappe to take a penalty in stoppage time, which could have given him an opportunity to net his first PSG hat-trick.
The Argentine had already scored twice, which included an audacious Panenka spot-kick midway through the second half. PSG were later awarded a second penalty in the dying stages of the game after Achraf Hakimi was brought down.
Lionel Messi, who was on course to score his first hat-trick for his new side, decided to let Kylian Mbappe take the spot-kick. But the 22-year-old missed the chance to score his second and skied the penalty.
Football fans on Twitter were upset and proud of Lionel Messi at the same time. While many fans credited the unselfish nature of the six-time Ballon d'Or, many weren't pleased to see Messi miss out on his first PSG hat-trick.
Despite a small hiccup towards the end, PSG came out with a 3-2 win over a determined RB Leipzig side on Matchday 3 of the Champions League.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG before seeing his side go 2-1 down. Mbappe then teed up Lionel Messi to score an easy tap-in. The Parisian giants were then awarded a penalty which was converted by the Argentine.
Messi has now scored three goals for PSG, all of which have come in the Champions League. The 34-year-old forward netted his first goal for the club, which was also assisted by Mbappe, against Manchester City on Matchday 2.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe help PSG solidify top spot in Group A
With Manchester City beating Belgian side Club Brugge earlier yesterday, PSG desperately needed a win against RB Leipzig to regain top stop in Group A. That was exactly what they did.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were the stars for the Parisian giants. The pair were accompanied nicely by the other PSG players including Marco Verratti, Gini Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler.
Kylian Mbappe was declared the official Man of the Match by UEFA. Despite missing a penalty in the closing stages of the match, the Frenchman was a worthy winner after a fantastic display.
The win will also be a massive morale boost for Lionel Messi. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to score in the league for PSG. But yesterday's performance showed that the 34-year-old forward is settling in nicely at the Parc des Princes. Messi also seems to be forming a deadly partnership with Kylian Mbappe.
PSG will face RB Leipzig again in the Champions League next. A win in Germany would see them have one foot in the knockout rounds.