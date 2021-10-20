Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi missing out on first PSG hat-trick as Kylian Mbappe takes penalty instead and misses

Lionel Messi showed his unselfish side once again during Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory over RB Leipzig. Messi allowed Kylian Mbappe to take a penalty in stoppage time, which could have given him an opportunity to net his first PSG hat-trick.

The Argentine had already scored twice, which included an audacious Panenka spot-kick midway through the second half. PSG were later awarded a second penalty in the dying stages of the game after Achraf Hakimi was brought down.

Lionel Messi, who was on course to score his first hat-trick for his new side, decided to let Kylian Mbappe take the spot-kick. But the 22-year-old missed the chance to score his second and skied the penalty.

Football fans on Twitter were upset and proud of Lionel Messi at the same time. While many fans credited the unselfish nature of the six-time Ballon d'Or, many weren't pleased to see Messi miss out on his first PSG hat-trick.

Here are some of the best tweets from last night:

Ronaldo is so good @FollowMyMainPIs @BarcaWorldwide I believe this is the 9th time Messi has given a penalty to a teammates while being on a hattrick. Goat things 🐐 @BarcaWorldwide I believe this is the 9th time Messi has given a penalty to a teammates while being on a hattrick. Goat things 🐐

Lacazette @Mwawasi__ I hear the real GOAT had a Chance to score a hatrick but he gave the penalty to Mbappe...Messi I hear the real GOAT had a Chance to score a hatrick but he gave the penalty to Mbappe...Messi https://t.co/K6oLNy4g4i

Todi❄️ @DusufYemir Messi is too unselfish for his own good Messi is too unselfish for his own good

brian🕸 @yobrivn What a performance by Messi could’ve had a hat trick but was unselfish 👏🏽 What a performance by Messi could’ve had a hat trick but was unselfish 👏🏽

ProOzil @proozil10 Messi could have easily scored a hattrick but let Mbappe take the last penalty, although he missed it. This shows Messi indeed is a humble 🐐 Messi could have easily scored a hattrick but let Mbappe take the last penalty, although he missed it. This shows Messi indeed is a humble 🐐

Murtaza Taher Ghia @GhiaMurtaza Messi gives Mbappé a penalty when he’s on a hat trick, and fighting for the Ballon d’Or. This is why Messi is the goat. 🐐💯 Messi gives Mbappé a penalty when he’s on a hat trick, and fighting for the Ballon d’Or. This is why Messi is the goat. 🐐💯

S @LoyleMoltisanti So Mbappe changed his GOAT after playing only a few months along with Messi, guy really knows the ball. So Mbappe changed his GOAT after playing only a few months along with Messi, guy really knows the ball.

Good Sense @Shad60kg How does Messi give you the penalty while he’s on a hat trick and you sky it 🙄 How does Messi give you the penalty while he’s on a hat trick and you sky it 🙄

login @login90 Messi had the chance to score a hat trick but gave the penalty kick to Mbappe. Unselfishness should be a stat 👂👂👂🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 Messi had the chance to score a hat trick but gave the penalty kick to Mbappe. Unselfishness should be a stat 👂👂👂🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐

Khizer @KhizerYZ Won’t be surprised if Cristiano bags a hat-trick tomorrow after seeing this Messi masterclass Won’t be surprised if Cristiano bags a hat-trick tomorrow after seeing this Messi masterclass

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Messi giving a penalty to Mbappè whilst on a hat-trick. I’m starting to believe Messi doesn’t like hat-tricks with penalty goals. Messi giving a penalty to Mbappè whilst on a hat-trick. I’m starting to believe Messi doesn’t like hat-tricks with penalty goals.

N.A.T.Z @Austin_natz @_VALKlNG I swear messi's problem is that he's too humble @_VALKlNG I swear messi's problem is that he's too humble

Barca Femeni Principal ⚽ ❤️💙 @BarcaPrincipal My own anger is that Mbappe did not allow Messi grab a hat trick. My own anger is that Mbappe did not allow Messi grab a hat trick.

Despite a small hiccup towards the end, PSG came out with a 3-2 win over a determined RB Leipzig side on Matchday 3 of the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG before seeing his side go 2-1 down. Mbappe then teed up Lionel Messi to score an easy tap-in. The Parisian giants were then awarded a penalty which was converted by the Argentine.

Messi has now scored three goals for PSG, all of which have come in the Champions League. The 34-year-old forward netted his first goal for the club, which was also assisted by Mbappe, against Manchester City on Matchday 2.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe help PSG solidify top spot in Group A

With Manchester City beating Belgian side Club Brugge earlier yesterday, PSG desperately needed a win against RB Leipzig to regain top stop in Group A. That was exactly what they did.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were the stars for the Parisian giants. The pair were accompanied nicely by the other PSG players including Marco Verratti, Gini Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler.

Kylian Mbappe was declared the official Man of the Match by UEFA. Despite missing a penalty in the closing stages of the match, the Frenchman was a worthy winner after a fantastic display.

The win will also be a massive morale boost for Lionel Messi. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to score in the league for PSG. But yesterday's performance showed that the 34-year-old forward is settling in nicely at the Parc des Princes. Messi also seems to be forming a deadly partnership with Kylian Mbappe.

PSG will face RB Leipzig again in the Champions League next. A win in Germany would see them have one foot in the knockout rounds.

