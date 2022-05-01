Twitter reacts as Manchester City regain pole-position in title race with 4-0 win over Leeds United

Manchester City went top of the Premier League once again as they earned all three points away against Leeds United on Saturday, 30 April. The reigning champions weren't their usual dominant selves throughout the 90 minutes as the home side created multiple opportunities to counter-attack.

However, in the final-third, Pep Guardiola's side were as clinical and composed as ever, whereas Jesse Marsch's team were wasteful and fussy.

Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 13th minute. Phil Foden curled a free-kick across goal and Rodri was the first to head the ball and put it beyond Illan Meslier.

There were chances for the Elland Road outfit as well, with Guardiola's side losing possession in a sloppy manner on a few occasions. Leeds' injury-hit squad got even thinner as Stuart Dallas collided with Jack Grealish in the dying minutes of the first half and was stretchered off.

Manchester City saw off Leeds' attack with purpose and intent in the first half. They came out in the second-half and tried to strengthen their grasp on the game. It did not take them long to double their lead as Ruben Dias' rose the highest to head the corner in the 54th minute. The ball fell kindly to Nathan Ake, who helped it find the back of the net.

It is safe to say that the crowd at Elland Road had great fun throughout the fixture. They kept provoking Manchester City players by throwing paper balls at them. The visitors were determined to add to their lead. They eventually succeeded after resisiting a barrage of counter attacks from Jesse Marsch's team, particularly Raphinha.

Manchester City striker Jesus cannot stop scoring

Pep Guardiola started the Brazilian forward in his preferred centre-forward role and he did not disappoint. Gabriel Jesus got on the scoresheet in the 78th minute after he was found by Phil Foden with a well-weighted pass. The striker ran through on goal as beat the Leeds shot-stopper.

This was the player's sixth goal in his last three appearances in all competitions. However, Manchester City were not done yet and made sure they had a healthy goal difference before the final whistle was blown. A penalty call in injury time was denied by the referee after Raheem Sterling went down in the box.

But the ball came to Fernandinho who rifled it back into the bottom corner as the visitors had their fourth of the night.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the reigning champions reclaiming their Premier League top spot from Liverpool at Elland Road.

- @AnfieldRd96 To lose the league by ONE point again to Man City might kill me, I can’t lie. To lose the league by ONE point again to Man City might kill me, I can’t lie.

Adam Booker @abooker17 My favorite sound on earth is the sound of a stadium defiantly singing after watching their team get smashed by Manchester City. My favorite sound on earth is the sound of a stadium defiantly singing after watching their team get smashed by Manchester City.

Och!eng @och1eng The guy who linked Gabriel Jesus with Arsenal did a great job The guy who linked Gabriel Jesus with Arsenal did a great job😂😂😂

Bailey ⁹ @lfcbaileyy What do Leeds actually offer in the premier league What do Leeds actually offer in the premier league

Jurgen Klopp Fan Page @JNorb14 I don’t know why we put ourselves through that to even watch Man City, They are so inevitable. Title was gone at the Etihad 2 weeks ago in my opinion we had to win that. I don’t know why we put ourselves through that to even watch Man City, They are so inevitable. Title was gone at the Etihad 2 weeks ago in my opinion we had to win that.

Kyle @KyleIOWromans What do they thinks gonna happen? Someone’s gonna snap a pen, make a peashooter and take someone’s eye out? #LUFC What do they thinks gonna happen? Someone’s gonna snap a pen, make a peashooter and take someone’s eye out? #LUFC

Ollie Ward @_ollieward_ Never seen commentators get so pissed about a piece of paper🤣. #LUFC Never seen commentators get so pissed about a piece of paper🤣. #LUFC

✍️ 🇦🇱 @10blended Gabi Jesus saw those transfer rumours and turned into a reincarnation of R9 instead of throwing a hissy fit, give him the money Sterling wants Gabi Jesus saw those transfer rumours and turned into a reincarnation of R9 instead of throwing a hissy fit, give him the money Sterling wants

Mojavi12 @Mojavi12 Very disappointing Leeds today. Showed no quality going forward. Sloppy. Defensively, a mess. Luckily, Everton do look worse. Very disappointing Leeds today. Showed no quality going forward. Sloppy. Defensively, a mess. Luckily, Everton do look worse.

NAMEIS BLANK @Temi__AB Chasing Man City is exhausting. Let's just drop points so we can hand it to them. This one point chase is ridiculous Chasing Man City is exhausting. Let's just drop points so we can hand it to them. This one point chase is ridiculous

⚡🅰️ @thecityzen06 Selling Jesus instead of Sterling will be the mistake we ever make Selling Jesus instead of Sterling will be the mistake we ever make 😭

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge That assist by Foden....world class. That assist by Foden....world class.

Liz Scott @lily_scott I’m a Red but we love to see Grealish giving it back to the Leeds fans… teenage kid at the front swearing & chucking stuff at him & he just headers it & laughs 🤣 #LEEMCI I’m a Red but we love to see Grealish giving it back to the Leeds fans… teenage kid at the front swearing & chucking stuff at him & he just headers it & laughs 🤣 #LEEMCI

Tom @TomahC92 @LUFC you best make your shit fans pick up all the rubbish they’ve thrown on the pitch before they leave #LEEMCI .@LUFC you best make your shit fans pick up all the rubbish they’ve thrown on the pitch before they leave #LEEMCI

Mathousands @huSithole95_ZA #LEEMCI Gabriel Jesus made us play without a striker all the season and only delivering A performances now Gabriel Jesus made us play without a striker all the season and only delivering A performances now😭💙 #LEEMCI

Graham Hoey @G_Hoey



Martin Tyler is now saying fans shouldn't break the law again for throwing PAPER!



#LUFC #MOT Sky Sports is poison!Martin Tyler is now saying fans shouldn't break the law again for throwing PAPER! Sky Sports is poison! Martin Tyler is now saying fans shouldn't break the law again for throwing PAPER!#LUFC #MOT

Reece @FodenEraa 2 assists for Foden already next season will actually be unfair for the rest of the league.. 2 assists for Foden already next season will actually be unfair for the rest of the league.. https://t.co/lQt97b6mvl

M @mrpr1v Gabriel Jesus when he heard about the Arsenal links Gabriel Jesus when he heard about the Arsenal links https://t.co/RunKIKW38S

Ryan @bernardooooV3 What a week for Gabriel Jesus, reports saying he’s being sold, goes out there and scores 6 goals in a week What a week for Gabriel Jesus, reports saying he’s being sold, goes out there and scores 6 goals in a week

Edited by Aditya Singh