Twitter reacts as Manchester City regain pole-position in title race with 4-0 win over Leeds United

Manchester City went top of the Premier League once again as they earned all three points away against Leeds United on Saturday, 30 April. The reigning champions weren't their usual dominant selves throughout the 90 minutes as the home side created multiple opportunities to counter-attack.
However, in the final-third, Pep Guardiola's side were as clinical and composed as ever, whereas Jesse Marsch's team were wasteful and fussy.
Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 13th minute. Phil Foden curled a free-kick across goal and Rodri was the first to head the ball and put it beyond Illan Meslier.
There were chances for the Elland Road outfit as well, with Guardiola's side losing possession in a sloppy manner on a few occasions. Leeds' injury-hit squad got even thinner as Stuart Dallas collided with Jack Grealish in the dying minutes of the first half and was stretchered off.
Manchester City saw off Leeds' attack with purpose and intent in the first half. They came out in the second-half and tried to strengthen their grasp on the game. It did not take them long to double their lead as Ruben Dias' rose the highest to head the corner in the 54th minute. The ball fell kindly to Nathan Ake, who helped it find the back of the net.
It is safe to say that the crowd at Elland Road had great fun throughout the fixture. They kept provoking Manchester City players by throwing paper balls at them. The visitors were determined to add to their lead. They eventually succeeded after resisiting a barrage of counter attacks from Jesse Marsch's team, particularly Raphinha.
Manchester City striker Jesus cannot stop scoring
Pep Guardiola started the Brazilian forward in his preferred centre-forward role and he did not disappoint. Gabriel Jesus got on the scoresheet in the 78th minute after he was found by Phil Foden with a well-weighted pass. The striker ran through on goal as beat the Leeds shot-stopper.
This was the player's sixth goal in his last three appearances in all competitions. However, Manchester City were not done yet and made sure they had a healthy goal difference before the final whistle was blown. A penalty call in injury time was denied by the referee after Raheem Sterling went down in the box.
But the ball came to Fernandinho who rifled it back into the bottom corner as the visitors had their fourth of the night.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the reigning champions reclaiming their Premier League top spot from Liverpool at Elland Road.