Twitter reacts as Neymar penalty salvages 1-1 draw for PSG against Monaco

Neymar Jr's second-half penalty rescued a late draw for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday (August 28). The Parisian giants dropped points for the first time this season as their 100% start to the new campaign came to an end.
Christophe Galtier's side went a goal behind as Monaco took the lead through Kevin Volland after 20 minutes. Volland received an inch-perfect through ball from Aleksandr Golovin as he shrugged off Presnel Kimpembe to score past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
PSG had a great chance to level the proceedings right before half-time. Lionel Messi's shot from outside the box rattled the post. The ball was deflected kindly into the path of Kylian Mbappe. However, the Frenchman too struck the post from a close angle.
Neymar, however, was once against instrumental in attack. The Brazilian forward won a penalty in the second half which he duly converted moments later to equalize for the Ligue 1 champions.
There has been a lot of controversy over the penalty-taker position at PSG between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. However, the Brazilian forward netted from the spot and even shared a celebratory moment with the Frenchman.
It is, however, worth mentioning that with PSG chasing a winner, manager Christophe Galtier decided to take off Lionel Messi with three minutes to go. The Parisian giants failed to find a winner as the game ended 1-1.
With PSG dropping points for the first time this season, football fans had plenty of reactions on Twitter. Here are a few tweets from the game:
Despite only securing a 1-1 draw, the defending champions have regained top spot in the Ligue 1 charts. With 10 points from four games, the French giants are top of the leaderboard on goal difference at the moment. Both Olympique Marseille and Lens have also amassed 10 points from their four matches.
Neymar has been PSG's best player this season
Paris Saint-Germain have one of the most feared attacking trios in Europe at the moment. Neymar, however, has been the pick of the bunch this season for Christophe Galtier's side.
The Brazilian forward has been the club's best player both in terms of scoring goals and assisting. As things stand, the former FC Barcelona superstar has scored eight goals and provided six assists from just five games this season.
Neymar has picked up form at the perfect time with the 2022 FIFA World Cup right around the corner. His current exploits in France could in-turn benefit Brazil in Qatar later this year as they aim to win their first FIFA World Cup since 2002.
Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here