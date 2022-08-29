Twitter reacts as Neymar penalty salvages 1-1 draw for PSG against Monaco

Neymar Jr's second-half penalty rescued a late draw for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday (August 28). The Parisian giants dropped points for the first time this season as their 100% start to the new campaign came to an end.

Christophe Galtier's side went a goal behind as Monaco took the lead through Kevin Volland after 20 minutes. Volland received an inch-perfect through ball from Aleksandr Golovin as he shrugged off Presnel Kimpembe to score past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG had a great chance to level the proceedings right before half-time. Lionel Messi's shot from outside the box rattled the post. The ball was deflected kindly into the path of Kylian Mbappe. However, the Frenchman too struck the post from a close angle.

Neymar, however, was once against instrumental in attack. The Brazilian forward won a penalty in the second half which he duly converted moments later to equalize for the Ligue 1 champions.

There has been a lot of controversy over the penalty-taker position at PSG between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. However, the Brazilian forward netted from the spot and even shared a celebratory moment with the Frenchman.

It is, however, worth mentioning that with PSG chasing a winner, manager Christophe Galtier decided to take off Lionel Messi with three minutes to go. The Parisian giants failed to find a winner as the game ended 1-1.

With PSG dropping points for the first time this season, football fans had plenty of reactions on Twitter. Here are a few tweets from the game:

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo I repeat, there isn’t a better penalty taker than Neymar. His confidence, skill and technique from 12 yards is just magical. I repeat, there isn’t a better penalty taker than Neymar. His confidence, skill and technique from 12 yards is just magical.

0k paI ™ 🇲🇱 @ItAintEaseh Neymar has OFFICIALLY matched Messi’s 21/22 Ligue 1 tally in just 4 matches this season! Neymar has OFFICIALLY matched Messi’s 21/22 Ligue 1 tally in just 4 matches this season!

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo Neymar has been on fire so far in Ligue 1 Neymar has been on fire so far in Ligue 1 🔥 https://t.co/YhakWI9BLt

Tyler @TylerStephenso1 Neymar is playing like he should win Ballon D’or this season Neymar is playing like he should win Ballon D’or this season

Chuky 🎮 @BenjaminChuky Monaco defenders against Messi and Mbappe today. Monaco defenders against Messi and Mbappe today. https://t.co/xluyElPUnW

𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 @PSGINT_ The 3 WORST Players vs AS Monaco The 3 WORST Players vs AS Monaco https://t.co/RcO8yS5S7b

MO @AM_00NN11 Messi is in his second season and is yet to score a single goal against ligue 1 top 5 teams..



- Marseille

- Lyon

- Monaco

- Rennes

- Nice Messi is in his second season and is yet to score a single goal against ligue 1 top 5 teams.. - Marseille- Lyon- Monaco- Rennes- Nice

Moby @Mobyhaque1 ً @BruxoGuimaraesS Mohamed Camara vs PSG



Mohamed Camara vs PSGhttps://t.co/oiHYtCeKJr Monaco replaced Tchouameni with midfielder Mohamed Camara from RB Salzburg for €15M or so two weeks ago. Great display vs PSG today. twitter.com/BruxoGuimaraes… Monaco replaced Tchouameni with midfielder Mohamed Camara from RB Salzburg for €15M or so two weeks ago. Great display vs PSG today. twitter.com/BruxoGuimaraes…

PSG Club Boise @psg_boise Monaco have historically been very good against both the club and Galtier, and despite this we deserved the win anyway, can’t win them all Can’t wait for all the overractions for not winning all 38 league matches this yearMonaco have historically been very good against both the club and Galtier, and despite this we deserved the win anyway, can’t win them all Can’t wait for all the overractions for not winning all 38 league matches this year 😂 Monaco have historically been very good against both the club and Galtier, and despite this we deserved the win anyway, can’t win them all 🔴🔵

mx @MessiMX30iiii Messi is everywhere, been PSG's best player tonight comfortably Messi is everywhere, been PSG's best player tonight comfortably

IRUNNIA @Irunnia_ Neymar is currently the best penalty taker in the world. Neymar is currently the best penalty taker in the world.

Neymar Santos 🇨🇵 @neymarsilvas10 a penalty scored by Neymar is more than just a penalty, it's art. a penalty scored by Neymar is more than just a penalty, it's art.

blackbird @messistremist Passing the ball to Messi does not require high intelligence, i promise you. Even Alba was able to do that. Try to do it you stupid twats @/psg Passing the ball to Messi does not require high intelligence, i promise you. Even Alba was able to do that. Try to do it you stupid twats @/psg

AYEDUASE PULISIC @quame_age PSG too are trying to make the farmers league look competitive lol PSG too are trying to make the farmers league look competitive lol

🇲🇽 @FutbolFax If Lionel Messi manages to drag this PSG team to any titles this season it will be greater than anything Cristiano Ronaldo has ever done If Lionel Messi manages to drag this PSG team to any titles this season it will be greater than anything Cristiano Ronaldo has ever done

Bando☔️ @10_Bando_ One game without vitinha and psg play horrible… One game without vitinha and psg play horrible… https://t.co/n45TYtUUhc

PRESIDER @iam_presider Mohamed Camara is literally dominating that PSG midfield of Renato Sanches and Verrati! Wow! What a baller Mohamed Camara is literally dominating that PSG midfield of Renato Sanches and Verrati! Wow! What a baller

. @RonaldoV2_ Messi fans laughed at Ronaldo for being benched just for him to get subbed off when PSG need a goal Messi fans laughed at Ronaldo for being benched just for him to get subbed off when PSG need a goal 😭😭😭😭

Peeman @peterr_nm

The job hard PSG being the agent of the devil today just like how Bayern & Sporting Lisbon were yesterday.The job hard PSG being the agent of the devil today just like how Bayern & Sporting Lisbon were yesterday.The job hard💔

Ahmad @Ahmadranking PSG faced a proper Team tonight, their goat had to be subbed off. 🤣 PSG faced a proper Team tonight, their goat had to be subbed off. 🤣

Despite only securing a 1-1 draw, the defending champions have regained top spot in the Ligue 1 charts. With 10 points from four games, the French giants are top of the leaderboard on goal difference at the moment. Both Olympique Marseille and Lens have also amassed 10 points from their four matches.

Neymar has been PSG's best player this season

Paris Saint-Germain have one of the most feared attacking trios in Europe at the moment. Neymar, however, has been the pick of the bunch this season for Christophe Galtier's side.

The Brazilian forward has been the club's best player both in terms of scoring goals and assisting. As things stand, the former FC Barcelona superstar has scored eight goals and provided six assists from just five games this season.

BBC Sport @BBCSport

Goals - 8



Neymar has been on fire to start the season but PSG dropped their firsr points of the campaign against Monaco.



#BBCFootball Games - 5Goals - 8Neymar has been on fire to start the season but PSG dropped their firsr points of the campaign against Monaco. Games - 5Goals - 8Neymar has been on fire to start the season but PSG dropped their firsr points of the campaign against Monaco.#BBCFootball

Neymar has picked up form at the perfect time with the 2022 FIFA World Cup right around the corner. His current exploits in France could in-turn benefit Brazil in Qatar later this year as they aim to win their first FIFA World Cup since 2002.

