"Two of the best players right now" - Barcelona's Gerard Pique delivers his honest take on Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland debate

Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique was recently asked to choose between PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland. Although Pique admitted that choosing between the two is difficult, he declared that they are two of the best players in the world at the moment.

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi approach the twilight of their respective careers, a new footballing rivalry is all set to steal the limelight for the foreseeable future. 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe and 21-year-old Erling Haaland may just be beginning their respective careers, but they're already among the most popular footballers in the world due to the sheer outrageous skills they seem to possess.

While Kylian Mbappe is known for his versatile excellence, Erling Haaland is known for his ridiculously prolific goal-scoring abilities. The former has now scored 167 goals in 215 appearances across competitions for PSG, while the latter has put away 85 goals in just 88 matches for Borussia Dortmund.

Naturally, the two young superstars are the most coveted players in the world right now, and they could both move from their current clubs this summer. Mbappe has been repeatedly linked with a potential move to Real Madrid, while Haaland is believed to have agreed to move to Manchester City.

Domagoj Kostanjšak @DKostanjsak Honestly, I can't wait for the mega transfer sagas to be over.



Just announce where both Mbappe and Haaland are going and let's get on with it.



I mean, at this point, it's just milking the same story over and over even though we've known how they end for ages now.



Barcelona's Gerard Pique was recently asked to choose between the two, and he clearly struggled to make a choice. Gary Neville recently travelled to Barcelona to meet with Pique for the latest episode of The Overlap. While in conversation, Neville asked his former Manchester United teammate to pick between Mbappe and Haaland, to which Pique said:

"They are two of the best players right now."

"They are very young and they both have the potential for the Ballon d’Or for sure. I think Haaland is more a pure striker, very strong and scores a lot of goals. Mbappe is a more complete player - can play as a winger or striker. I didn’t have the opportunity to play against Haaland, I played against Mbappe. It's difficult to choose."

Gerard Pique believes two young Barcelona players could become best in the world

19-year-old Pedri is already hailed as one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment

During the course of his conversation with Gary Neville, Gerard Pique was also asked about which young player he thinks could become the best in the world. In response, Pique said:

"I think Pedri has a chance, Gavi is also very good for his age. We have great talents here at Barcelona right now. They have to grow and they will be better but still right now they are very good."

