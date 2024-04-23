"Two of the best teams in Europe will face each other" - Jamal Musiala previews UCL clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

German midfielder Jamal Musiala recently stated that he's looking forward to Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid as two of the best teams in Europe will go head-to-head.

Bayern defeated Mikel Arteta's Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Meanwhile, Real Madrid stunned Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on penalties at the Etihad Stadium to reach the last four.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala stated he's excited about facing Los Blancos at the iconic Santiago Barnabeau.

The 21-year-old said (via SPORT BILD):

"I'm really looking forward to the game against Real Madrid & to the legendary Bernabeu. Two of the best teams in Europe will face each other. These are big games."

The first leg between the two sides will be played on April 30, Tuesday, at the Allianz Arena. For the second leg, the Bavarians will visit Santiago Bernabeu on May 8, Wednesday.

Bayern Munich lost the Bundesliga title to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen this season after an 11-year reign. They will be hoping to end the season on a high by securing the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich eyeing Barcelona midfielder in the summer transfer window: Reports

As per football journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the aforementioned report, the Dutch midfielder has been on the Bavarians' transfer radar for a long time. Moreover, as Joshua Kimmich is edging closer to an exit this summer, the Dutchman has become a priority for Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, Frenkie de Jong's salary can be a problem for the side, and the Dutchman also suffered an injury during El Clasico, which took place on Sunday, April 21. As a result of the injury, the former Ajax midfielder has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

This season, the Dutchman has made 30 appearances for Barcelona, scoring two goals. De Jong will be hoping to regain fitness in time for the Euros this summer.