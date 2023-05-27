"Two championships in one season is kind of crazy" - Fans react as Joao Cancelo wins Bundesliga and Premier League in same season

Joao Cancelo, on loan at Bayern Munich from Manchester City, has won two league titles this season. After winning the Premier League with the Cityzens, he has now won the Bundesliga with Bayern.

The Portuguese full-back joined the Bavarians on loan in January. He was a key player for the Cityzens before his move and will receive the winner's medal, as City have won the EPL.

Bayern, meanwhile, sealed the Bundesliga in dramatic fashionon the final day of the season on Saturday (May 27). Despite being second heading into matchday 34, they bagged a late winner in a 2-1 win at FC Koln, while Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 at FSV Mainz. Jamal Musiala scored the winner for the record champions.

Fans reacted to Cancelo winning two league titles in the same season, with one writing on Twitter:

"Two championships in one season is kind of crazy."

Here're some of the top reactions on Twitter:

ESPN UK @ESPNUK 🥇 Joao Cancelo casually picking up two league winners medals this season Joao Cancelo casually picking up two league winners medals this season 😅🥇 https://t.co/2QIMU6gAFQ

Dima sichkar @Sichkar1999 @ESPNUK two championships in one season is kind of crazy @ESPNUK two championships in one season is kind of crazy

What's next for Joao Cancelo?

Joao Cancelo's future remains in doubt, as he looks set to return to Manchester City in the summer. However, he isn't expected to be a part of Pep Guardiola's plans after falling out with the Spaniard.

Bayern are also doubtful about matching City's asking price of £70 million to sign Cancelo permanently. However, the Cityzens are reportedly willing to lower the price tag to £34 million.

Arsenal are also keen admirers of the player and could make a move. With the team back in the UEFA Champions League next season, manager Mikel Arteta will look to holster his squad.

Barcelona have also been linked with Cancelo. The Blaugrana are expected to look for a new right-back in the summer. They have used Jules Kounde as a makeshift right-back for most of the season. However, they're also interested in Juan Foyth.

Joao Cancelo is a quality player, so there won't be any shortage of potential suitors in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes