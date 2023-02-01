"Two GOATs you say? No way" - When Eden Hazard emphatically settled Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate 

In a 2019 interview, Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard made his pick between the two best players of the generation, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The then-Chelsea player said that Messi is the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), adding that his whole family worshipped the Argentine.

With 12 Ballons d’Or between them, Ronaldo and Messi are the two most accomplished players in history, at least in terms of individual glory. The Argentine has won it all in club and international football, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup being the latest addition to his trophy cabinet.

Ronaldo may not have tasted World Cup glory, but he holds the record for scoring the most goals in international men's football. The Portugal ace has scored 118 goals in 196 games.

DAW EMPIRE @dawempire



Ronaldo to son: that's another being from my planet, go say hi to your uncle



🥵 The moment Cristiano Ronaldo Jr met Messi.Ronaldo to son: that's another being from my planet, go say hi to your uncle The moment Cristiano Ronaldo Jr met Messi.Ronaldo to son: that's another being from my planet, go say hi to your uncle😍🥵 https://t.co/te7Y3nXY3V

For most, picking between Messi and Ronaldo is a tedious task. Hazard, though, is not one of them. In a 2019 interview with Belgian outlet HLN, Hazard declared that Messi is the undisputed GOAT of football.

“Two G.O.A.T.s you say? No way. There is only one G.O.A.T (The Greatest Of All Times): Him, Lionel Messi! (sighs),” Hazard said.

Hazard then referred to Chelsea’s clash with Barcelona in the Round of 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League season. Barcelona secured a 4-1 aggregate win, with Messi stealing the show by netting thrice over both legs. Hazard said:

“Those two games against Barcelona were not my best memories of 2018. I was happy to play against Barcelona and Messi, but I didn’t deliver what I expected. I was disillusioned. My three sons were there for the home at Stamford Bridge. The eldest is a big Messi fan - all of us are Messi fans, actually. He wanted to see Messi that day, because Messi is a special player.”

Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos at Al Nassr

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Sergio Ramos has been linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr. According to SR Deportes, the Spaniard is open to moving to Saudi Arabia and reunite with Ronaldo after his contract expires in June.

According to multiple sources, Al Nassr wish to bring the former Real Madrid trio of Ronaldo, Ramos and Luka Modric together in the Saudi Arabian capital. While Ramos remains interested, Modric is reportedly not keen on a switch. As per Marca, Modric wishes to remain in the Spanish capital for at least another year.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Al-Nassr wants to reunite the backbone of Real Madrid at the club.



Sergio Ramos - Luka Modric - Cristiano Ronaldo.



(Source: MARCA) Al-Nassr wants to reunite the backbone of Real Madrid at the club.Sergio Ramos - Luka Modric - Cristiano Ronaldo.(Source: MARCA) 🚨 Al-Nassr wants to reunite the backbone of Real Madrid at the club. 🇸🇦Sergio Ramos - Luka Modric - Cristiano Ronaldo.(Source: MARCA) https://t.co/H5MBiX9ZHj

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the first week of January, over a month after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent. The Portuguese icon, who's expected to earn $200 million per year in Riyadh (till June 2025), is yet to find the back of the net for Al Nassr in two appearances, though.

Poll : 0 votes