"Two shirts I want to put in my collection" - Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti lauds Liverpool duo ahead of UEFA Champions League clash

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has expressed his admiration for Liverpool duo Alisson and Mohamed Salah ahead of the Italian club's UEFA Champions League clash with the Reds.

Liverpool will play their first Champions League match of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday (September 7). They are scheduled to lock horns with Group A rivals Napoli in Italy.

As Reds duo Alisson and Salah return to Italy, they will meet a familiar face in the shape of Gli Azzurri boss Spalletti. They plied their trade under the 63-year-old during their stint with AS Roma.

Spalletti was in charge of Roma the season before which Salah left for Liverpool, while he brought Alisson to the club in 2016. He is now looking forward to a brief reunion with the two on Wednesday. He told a press conference:

"It'll be a pleasure to see Alisson and Salah again because I am among the lucky ones who coached them."

Spalletti believes Alisson has proved his worth after completing a €75 million move to Anfield in 2018. The Napoli boss went on to hail the Brazil international as the 'centre-forward of goalkeepers'. He said:

"I remember when Alisson moved from Roma to Liverpool, he was one of the most expensive goalkeepers in the history of football. He would be the centre-forward of the goalkeepers for posture, personality, and quality of play."

The Italian tactician also recalled showing a video of Salah during a press conference in 2016 to highlight his attitude. He concluded by saying that he would love to have the winger and Alisson's shirts in his collection. Spalletti added:

"Salah, I once brought [a video of him] out in the press conference for a recovery he made at 4-0 [against Palermo]. He is one who can keep a ball that is about to go out alive and put the turbo onto 200km/h."

"Their's are two shirts I want to put in my collection for sure. I will embrace them very warmly."

Here is the video of Spalletti showing Salah's video during a press conference:

How has Liverpool's Champions League opponents Napoli fared this term?

Jurgen Klopp's side have had a poor start to their 2022-23 campaign. They currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, having won just two of their six games so far.

Napoli, on the other hand, have made a bright start to their season, sitting second in Serie A after five matches. Spalletti's side have earned 11 points, having won three and drawn two of those games.

