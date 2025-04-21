Tyler Dibling shares how Aaron Ramsdale makes fun of him due to rumored price-tag after interest from Manchester United and Chelsea

Southampton winger Tyler Dibling has revealed how his club teammate Aaron Ramsdale makes fun of his price tag, amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. With the two years left on his deal, The Telegraph claims that the youngster is valued at a whopping £100 million (via Metro).
It's not only these aforementioned sides, but also the likes of Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig who are said to be interested in his services. Speaking about how Ramsdale pokes fun at him, Dibling said (via Metro):
"Rambo loves it. I’ll miss a shot in training and he’ll just go; '£90million! £80million!' As it keeps going down. It’s all good fun. There’s a few nicknames going around."
"It’s all jokes. Nobody takes it seriously. It’s just a number. It’s all fun."
Addressing his future, the 19-year-old added:
"I don’t try to think about it and just try and go into train every day and work hard and train the best I can."
"At the end of the day, I love Southampton. I have been here since I was eight. It’s such a great team and I am working to do big things with them."
So far this campaign, Dibling has made 34 appearances across competitions, bagging four goals and three assists. With the Saints bottom of the Premier League standings and set to face relegation, a move to either Manchester United or Chelsea would help the winger remain in the English top-flight.
However, he will face competition for minutes at both clubs. Chelsea use the likes of Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto on the right, while Amad Diallo is an undoubted starter at Old Trafford in this role.
Manchester United leading race to sign Chelsea target in summer- Reports
Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea and Liverpool target Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window. According to Sky Sports, the Cherries management is willing to sell their player, who has contributed eight goals and five assists in the Premier League this year (via Metro).
This will only happen if the Red Devils meet their £70 million asking price. Ruben Amorim and Co. may decide to go through with the move due to issues on the left flank.
Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford are all set to continue their careers outside Manchester United next season. Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho could also be leaving the club, amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli.