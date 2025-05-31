UCL final Player of the Match: Who won award after PSG secured 5-0 win over Inter in Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) registered a dominant 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 31). After the one-sided encounter, PSG's Desire Doue received the 'Player of the Match' award from former Real Madrid star Marcelo.

Doue, who was one of the PSG stars to watch out for ahead of the final, scored a brace against Inter. The 19-year-old also delivered the brilliant assist for Achraf Hakimi's opening goal (12') in the Champions League final.

In 67 minutes on the pitch, Doue registered a passing accuracy of 73% (19/26). The teenager also created two big chances, delivered three key passes, and registered three shots on target, earning him a rating of 9.7/10 (via Sofascore).

The Frenchman also became the first player to score as well as assist in a Champions League final since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014 (via 433's X handle).

In 54 outings for PSG in the 2024-25 term, Doue scored 15 goals and provided 16 assists. This includes nine UCL goal contributions (five goals and four assists) in 16 games.

How did PSG secure a convincing win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win 2025 UCL trophy, beating Inter Milan 5-0 in final - Source: Getty

At the start of the encounter, PSG were more offensive while Inter approached the game with more emphasis on protecting their defense. However, in the 12th minute, Doue delivered a defense-shattering pass to Hakimi, who gave PSG the lead.

Eight minutes later, Doue's effort took a deflection off Federico Dimarco and went into the net, making the scoreline 2-0. In the 63rd minute, Vitinha released the ball to Doue, who was one-on-one with Yann Sommer and placed the ball past the goalkeeper.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored PSG's fourth in the 73rd minute, and Senny Mayulu (86’) made it 5-0 in the final versus Inter.

PSG controlled 59% of the ball possession while Inter Milan managed 41%. In terms of changes, the Parisians registered 23 shots, eight of which were on target, while Inter recorded only eight goal attempts, two of which were on target.

