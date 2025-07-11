UEFA announce decision to demote Crystal Palace from Europa League, FA Cup winners set to play in Conference League instead

UEFA have announced the decision to demote FA Cup winners Crystal Palace from the Europa League next season. The Eagles secured Europa League qualification by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season.

However, Oliver Glasner's side will now be playing in the UEFA Conference League instead, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on X. The south London giants have been denied entry to the Europa League because of UEFA’s rules on multi-club ownership.

According to Article Five of UEFA’s club competition regulations, to be eligible for qualification in 2025-26, clubs had to be able to demonstrate as of March 1 that no individual or legal entity had control or influence over more than one club in the same competition.

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) determined that American businessman John Textor had interest in both Crystal Palace and Lyon. Therefore, only one of the two clubs would be eligible to play in the Europa League.

Lyon will play in the Europa League ahead of Crystal Palace thanks to their higher league position. The French side finished sixth in Ligue 1 while Palace could only manage a 12th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace defied all expectations last season when they made it to the FA Cup final. They were underdogs against Pep Guardiola's side but caused a major upset by securing a 1-0 win with Eberechi Eze scoring the winner.

Declan Rice gives glowing verdict about Crystal Palace star wanted by Arsenal: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has reportedly given a glowing verdict about Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze to his manager Mikel Arteta. The versatile attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks.

As claimed by The Beautiful Game Podcast on X, Declan Rice has given a glowing endorsement of Eze to Mikel Arteta. The two players have played 11 games together for England and Rice reportedly is a huge admirer of his compatriot. The Beautiful Game Podcast wrote on X:

"Mikel Arteta has spoken to Declan Rice about Eberechi Eze, and the Arsenal midfielder gave a glowing endorsement of his international teammate. While Tottenham maintain their interest, Eze is understood to prefer a move to Arsenal, the club he supported growing up."

Eze enjoyed a stellar season for Palace last time out scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 43 games. He scored the winner for Oliver Glasner's side in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

