UEFA Conference League 2024/25: List of opponents Chelsea will face in league stage

Chelsea have discovered their league-stage opponents for the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) 2024/25 season. They qualified for the league stage after defeating Servette across two legs in the play-offs.

The Blues will face Gent, Heidenheim, Astana, Shamrock Rovers, Panathinaikos, and Noah in the league stage. Their three home games will be against Gent, Shamrock, and Noah, while the other three will be away games for the west London side.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Blues did not have an easy time against Servette in the play-off. They registered an unconvincing 2-0 win in the first leg at home and lost the second leg 2-1. The aggregate 3-2 result was just enough to see them through.

In the meantime, the Blues have an upcoming Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, September 1. They will want to secure another three points following their impressive 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Enzo Maresca speaks after Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Servette in the Conference League qualifying stage

Enzo Maresca's side did a sub-par job in the second leg of their UECL play-off against Servette, nearly failing to get past the qualifying stage.

Speaking after the game, Maresca urged his players to give their best in the multiple other competitions they were a part of. The manager said (via BBC):

"It's another competition and we're going to try to do our best. I think tonight once again, the way we started, the team showed the team was there. But in the game we conceded, they had some chances and we lost a little bit of confidence.

"This is one more competition. We have the Conference League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and in all competitions we are going to try to do our best and then we will see where we are at."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback