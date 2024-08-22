UEFA release updated Champions League anthem ahead of the new-look draw for the 2024-25 campaign

UEFA has released an updated Champions League anthem ahead of their newly styled draw for the 2024-25 campaign. The organization have introduced a new format for the competition, deciding to work with a league phase, rather than the group stage format. They have also added a new sound to the mix, which will certainly come as a surprise to the fans.

The traditional Champions League anthem, composed by Tony Britten, has won hearts for over 30 years, having been played before some iconic clashes. It is notably based on the Zadok the Priest tune, which was composed by George Frideric Handel. The new anthem is not too different from the original, but it has been altered slightly.

You can hear it below:

A number of superstars who have performed in the UEFA Champions League across recent years also made it to the unveiling video, with Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Antoine Griezmann, Vinicius Junior, Harry Kane, and Robert Lewandowski all featuring. The video ends with current holders Real Madrid celebrating their trophy win.

It is uncertain if the new anthem will be played ahead of continental matches in the future. However, it isn't the only controversial change UEFA has made in recent years, with the sporting body's adaptation to a new league format raising concerns.

When Thomas Tuchel slammed UEFA's new league format for the Champions League

The original format of the Champions League had four teams in each group, with each team playing three opponents at home and away. The two teams with the most points got promoted into the knockout stages while the third-placed team entered the Europa League and the last team was knocked out.

This has now changed into a league structure, which will see the number of teams increase from 32 to 36. Each team will have to play eight opponents at home and away, which means a new total of eight games, instead of the previous six games.

Thomas Tuchel slammed the league format back in 2021 while he was still the Chelsea manager. He questioned the increase in the number of games, saying (via The Guardian):

“I’m not sure if I like it because I can only see more games at the start of it, more games in a schedule that we have. It’s very hard for me to be excited at all. All these discussions about the Super League made us forget that we have a new format of the Champions League very soon.

"Did they ask any coach about this? I don’t think so. They didn’t ask me. Did they ask any player about it? I don’t think so."

The new format will indeed have the players of the participating clubs playing more games, which could lead to potential fatigue and injury. It will be up to managers to spread playing time around more efficiently to reduce these risks while gunning for multiple trophies.

