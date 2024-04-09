UEFA respond as ISIS threaten to bomb games involving Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League

UEFA have confirmed that all UEFA Champions League matches involving Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona will go ahead this week despite an Islamic State terror threat.

ISIS launched a threat against the Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu on Monday (April 8). Mikel Arteta's side face Bayern Munich on home soil while Carlo Ancelotti's men host Manchester City in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

Barcelona are in action against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Borussia Dortmund travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid and those two matches are on Wednesday.

The Al Azaim Foundation published a terrifying poster of all four stadiums with the message 'Kill them all'. This publication is the outlet often used by ISIS to spread messages.

UEFA released a statement on the situation and insists that all four Champions League quarterfinal first-leg games will go ahead (via The Mirror):

"UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues. All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place."

This threat comes after a devastating Islamic State attack at a concert in Moscow on March 22. Some 143 people died and 200 were injured as armed men stormed through a building and shot at an audience.

Security responses to ISIS threat on Champions League gameweek

Security will likely be stepped up for all matches in Europe's elite club competition this week. ISIS-linked media outlet Sarh al-Khilafah published an image that called for an attack on Bayern's Allianz Arena for their Bundesliga encounter with Dortmund (March 30) but there was no such incident.

Spanish authorities have put 'early warning and protection systems' in place ' as well as their response mechanisms ready and willing'. National Police and Civil Guard are set to operate surveillance in Madrid over the next 24 hours.