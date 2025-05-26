UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov pays tribute to Carlo Ancelotti with message after departure from Real Madrid

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has paid tribute to Carlo Ancelotti following his exit from Real Madrid. The Italian manager parted ways with the LaLiga giants at the end of the season, bowing out with a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad over the weekend.

Ancelotti departs the Santiago Bernabeu as one of the greatest managers in the club's illustrious history. The Italian has won 15 trophies during his two stints at the club, the most by any Los Blancos manager.

However, Ancelotti endured a mixed final campaign with Real Madrid. While he helped Los Blancos win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the team faltered in the league and the Champions League.

The Spanish giants also lost the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana finals to Barcelona, who also did a double over them in the league. Real Madrid ultimately opted to part ways with the Italian tactician, and have since replaced him with former Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.

Nurmagomedov recently took to social media to heap praise on the legendary manager. The UFC Icon shared a social media post highlighting Ancelotti's achievements on his Instagram Story, with the following message:

“This Man is a football.”

Carlo Ancelotti has already taken over as the new Brazil manager and will be in charge of an international team for the first time in his career.

What has Xabi Alonso said about Carlo Ancelotti after taking over at Real Madrid?

Freshly appointed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has heaped praise on Carlo Ancelotti after taking over at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former Spanish midfielder played under the Italian tactician at both Los Blancos and Bayern Munich.

During his unveiling at the Valdebebas training ground, Alonso said he learnt a lot from Ancelotti.

"Carlo was my coach, a great person and a huge influence. Without his mastery, I probably wouldn't be here. I take over and carry on his legacy with great honour and pride," said Alonso (via the BBC).

Alonso also labeled his arrival as the start of a new era.

"The Real Madrid fans are excited to begin this new era, to grow, and to make the history of this club even greater. It's a special day. It's a day I will have marked in my calendar for life. I am very happy to be here, in what I feel is my home," said Alonso.

Alonso's tenure will officially begin on June 1.

