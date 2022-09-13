“Unbelievable player” – Phil Foden snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he names greatest player he has ever seen

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he named Kevin De Bruyne as the best player he has ever seen.

Foden appeared as a global ambassador for TCL and opened up on various topics, including the best player he has ever seen.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the consensus choices among fans and players, Foden named two particular Manchester City icons as his favorites.

The Englishman expressed his appreciation for David Silva. The Spaniard was an absolute treat to watch during his stint with the Cityzens. However, the midfielder went with De Bruyne as his pick for the best he has ever seen.

Foden said (via FourFourTwo):

"Wow, that's so difficult, When I was watching football and growing up I loved David Silva but seeing Kevin De Bruyne every day in training, the things he does! Unbelievable player; probably the best player I've ever, ever played with."

He further went on to explain how Silva was an idol to him growing up and wanted to be like one of those 'big players'. He said:

"Obviously, I was very young when I got scouted [by Manchester City] and ever since I trained, I just fell in love with the club. I loved watching David Silva who, became my idol and I've been here ever since.

"I think just watching football on the TV, seeing big players play football and I just wanted to be like them. I used to go to the park to play every day wishing I could be one of them one day."

Foden has made eight appearances for Manchester City this season and has scored two goals along with providing two assists. Overall, he has scored 47 goals and provided 35 assists in 177 games across competitions for the Sky Blues.

Louis Saha tips Erling Haaland to follow the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the record books for the better part of the 21st century. Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha tipped Norwegian striker Erling Haaland to emulate the same sort of numbers as the legendary duo.

He told French channel TF1:

"We expect from him what we expected from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for a long time. For me, that's great. It's great for world football.

"He is a player who is physical. But he is also a player who is quite intelligent in his movement, who sometimes manages to attract his defenders. He even comes towards the ball to relieve his team a little."

Haaland has hit the ground running at City since his £51 million move from Borussia Dortmund. He has scored 12 goals in only eight appearances in all competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit