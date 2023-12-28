"Unbelievable" - Pundit names Arsenal star who is more important for Mikel Arteta than Declan Rice

Pundit Clinton Morrison has claimed that William Saliba is just as important to Arsenal as Declan Rice, who joined the club from West Ham United this summer.

The former Republic of Ireland international claimed that Rice has been excellent for the the Gunners but Saliba's availability will be a decisive factor in their title chase.

Morrison has claimed that Saliba and Gabriel's partnership is rock solid but the Gunners could struggle if the Frenchman suffers an injury setback. Morrison insisted that it will be incredibly difficult to replace Saliba in the Arsenal team.

He said on Soccer Special on Sky Sports, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“We spoke about Declan Rice, he has been outstanding. But another player who has been outstanding and they have to keep fit is Saliba. Unbelievable. The partnership between him and Gabriel is brilliant. That is a protection (from Rice). But if they were to pick an injury to Saliba, then it’s a struggle. You are then looking at who could come in."

Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in a deal worth reported £27 million back in 2019 but had to wait until last season to make his debut. The Frenchman was sent out on loan spells to Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille but has been wonderful since being handed his much-awaited debut last season.

Saliba suffered an injury setback in the clsoing stages of the last season which eventually derailed Arsenal's title push. He missed the 11 Premier League games and the Gunners managed to win only five of those which eventually saw them missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Rice has also been a revelation for Arsenal. He is extremely good at marshalling the defensive transition for his team, breaking up important attacks and is also expert at driving the ball forward and popping up with crucial goals for the Gunners.

Pundit urges Arsenal star to force through transfer in January

Dean Saunders has urged Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale to force his way out from the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming winter transfer window. The England international has effectively become the Gunners' second-choice goalkeeper following David Raya's arrival from Brentford, on loan, in the summer.

In conversation with Jamie O'Hara on talkSPORT, Dean Saunders insisted that Ramsdale has to find himself an exit route in January. Saunders said on talkSPORT:

“He’s got to leave, he can’t sit there with his snood on every week looking as if he has just got a £3000 gas bill. It’s not been fair but football at the highest level is ruthless and you need two teams. Arsenal need two teams of good players to win the league and as a goalkeeper, there is only one position you can play."

He added:

"You have to sit there and swallow it. But they are queueing up for him, if I was him I would say, ‘Thanks very much, this is not for me.'"

O'Hara claimed that Mikel Arteta will not want to lose Ramsdale midway through the season. He said:

“Let me tell you now, Arteta is not going to get rid of Ramsdale in a season where they can win the title because they only need one injury and then they are screwed."

Saunders replied that Ramsdale can still force a move away from north London.

“When you played, that was the rules but now players do what they want. If he wants to leave, watch what happens. If he makes the decision I’m leaving, watch what happens. He’ll just rock the boat."

Ramsdale was part of the PFA 'Team of the Year' last season but has made only nine appearances across competitions this season. He last appeared for Arsenal in the Premier League in their 1-0 win against Brentford in November because Raya was not allowed to feature against his parent club.