Under-fire owners Glazers set staggering valuation to part with Manchester United: Reports

According to the Daily Star, under-fire Manchester United owners, the Glazers, have set a staggering valuation of over $10 billion to sell the club.

Avram and Joe Glazer took over the club back in 2005 for a deal worth €800 million. However, Red Devils fans haven't been happy with how the club has progressed in recent times.

Since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired from his coaching duties in 2013, United have seen limited success.

Despite winning no major titles since 2017, the Glazer brothers have taken out hefty annual dividends for themselves, an action that has enraged the fans.

The richest man in England, businessman Jim Ratcliffe, recently tried to explore the possibility of buying Manchester United. Ratcliffe has a net worth of $10.2 billion. Hence, it won't even be possible for him to spend the sum demanded by the Glazers.

A buying price of more than $10 billion will make Manchester United the costliest sports team in the world. NFL side Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team at the moment with an estimated worth of $8 billion.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks about the depth of his squad

Manchester United are coming off a 2-1 win away against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. They are set to take on Omonia Nicosia at home in the UEFA Europa League next on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag spoke to the press ahead of the game and emphasized the importance of having a deep squad to sustain such a congested fixture. The Dutch manager said (via the club's official website):

"All the players we have to manage their gametime and that is what I do all the time. That is why we have double positioning, with depth in all the positions, so if we have to rotate. So if we have injuries, if someone loses their best shape, then we replace players. So we have different options and that’s good.”

Ten Hag further spoke about Anthony Martial once again getting injured against Everton. He added:

"I have several talks with him about that. It's disappointing for him. I think for the quality, in all the minutes he played he did very well, even on Sunday. He played well. Good assist for Antony for the first goal and also in the pressing he was very good and I think he was an important factor in we play that well in the first half. But obviously he fell out and that’s a disappointment for him and the team as well."

United had secured a 3-2 win over the Cypriot side in their previous fixture.

