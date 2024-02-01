"Undroppable at this moment in time" - Pundit believes Liverpool star 'deserves to start' against Arsenal after his performance in win over Chelsea

Chris Sutton reckons that in-form youngster Conor Bradley deserves to keep his place in Liverpool's starting XI against Arsenal following a wonderful display against Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has done a wonderful job for the Reds in the absence of first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injury. Sutton believes that it would be unfair to drop him against the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday, February 4.

Bradley came up with a Player of the Match display against Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League on January 31. He set up two goals and scored another in helping Liverpool secure a 4-1 win.

Sutton has said that both Bradley as well as Joe Gomez should retain their places against Arsenal despite the returns of Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. The pundit told It’s All Kicking Off podcast, as quoted by Rousing The Kop:

“I tell you what I thought was interesting last night was that Jurgen Klopp had Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson on the bench.

"They have been his go to full-backs for years and years and they have been excellent but I think it was a great message which he actually sent out to them and the rest of the team that Conor Bradley has played superbly well and so has Joe Gomez. "

He added:

"The fact he has kept those players in, they have the jersey at this moment in time and it’s a message to Trent and Andy Robertson you are going to have to work your way back in the team. I actually think it will be the same at the weekend and Conor Bradley is undroppable at this moment in time."

Sutton has also insisted that Bradley's emergence could see Klopp finally switching Alexander-Arnold to a midfield role, saying:

"Then you are in that debate of whether Trent should play in midfield but last night the balance of the team and how hard they worked and got up to the ball, they were phenomenal the way they pressed. So Trent is going to have to bide his time a bit.”

Conor Bradley has done a fantastic job filling in for Alexander-Arnold, registering one goal and five assists in nine games across competitions for Liverpool this season.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez has been a hugely important player throughout the campaign thanks to his versatility, making 31 appearances across competitions.

Rio Ferdinand compares Liverpool star to Luis Suarez

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand hailed Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez and also compared him to his compatriot Luis Suarez. The former England defender insisted that Nunez makes the lives of opponents extremely difficult just like his international teammate Suarez.

Ferdinand also claimed that Nunez's game is a lot similar to that of Suarez, who spent three and a half years of his career on the books of Liverpool. He told TNT Sports, as quoted by Rousing The Kop:

“Nunez today he did everything but score a goal. He will be a nightmare for center-backs to play against. He runs you into bad places, he is aggressive, he ricochets everything. A bit like Suarez used to do, in some ways. He is a handful who I think will end up getting goals.”

Liverpool battered Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield on Wednesday, January 31 but Nunez made the headlines for the wrong reasons. The 24-year-old became the first player in Premier League history to hit the post four times in a single game.