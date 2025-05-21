“Unfair that he didn't win the Ballon d’Or” - Barcelona legend Ronaldinho insists Real Madrid star deserved to win Ballon d'Or

Former Barcelona star and Brazil legend Ronaldinho claims that Real Madrid's Vincius Junior deserved to win the Ballon d'Or. While Ronaldinho failed to mention which year he was talking about, it seems reasonable to think that he was referring to the 2024 ceremony.
Last time, Manchester City's Rodri was awarded the prize after he won the Premier League with the Cityzens and the European Championships with Spain. Meanwhile, Vinicius managed to win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos, playing a crucial part in both triumphs.
Claiming that his fellow countryman deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, Ronaldinho told MARCA:
“It's unfair that Vini Jr. didn't win the Ballon d’Or. He's been dominating the most important competitions for years now, while scoring decisive goals in Champions League finals to win them. He DESERVED the Ballon d’Or."
In the 2023/24 campaign, the Brazilian winger managed to score 25 goals in 40 matches across competitions. In this season, he's played 50 matches across competitions, bagging 20 goals and 16 assists.
Vinicius is not widely considered to be in the running for this prize in 2025, with Real Madrid failing to win any major competitions. Meanwhile, Barcelona stars Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, and Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele are considered front-runners.
Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello has backed Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal to win Ballon d'Or in 2025
Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has backed Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or award. Giving his preference list, with the club season nearly over, he said (via Barca Universal):
"I would vote for Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d’Or. My votes would be: Vinicius, Mbappe and, first, Lamine Yamal.”
So far this season, Yamal has played 54 matches across competitions, bagging 18 goals and 25 assists. Lavishing praise on the youngster, but asking for more before he gets on the same footing with some of the greats, Capello added:
"Lamine Yamal is a player with a lot of quality and can improve a lot, but I don’t see him as a phenomenon. Messi or Maradona did things that no one could have imagined, but right now I can’t compare him to them."
Yamal has managed to win the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona this season. However, they failed to get into the Champions League final, losing to Inter Milan in the final four stage.