"Unfinished business" – Jamie Redknapp delivers verdict on Frank Lampard's potential return as Chelsea manager

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has asserted that Frank Lampard's potential return as Chelsea boss would be a good move.

Following their 2-0 Premier League loss against Aston Villa last Saturday, Chelsea fired Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge. The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss guided the Blues to 12 wins, eight draws and 12 defeats across all competitions since September.

With the Stamford Bridge side struggling in 11th place in the Premier League table, Lampard has reportedly emerged as an interim option until the end of the season. He has been out of a job since January after getting sacked by Everton with the Toffees in the relegation zone.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Frank Lampard, set to become new Chelsea caretaker manager — there’s an agreement in principle valid until the end of the current season. Here we go. 🤝🏻



Lampard has accepted short-term deal.



will continue process/talks to hire new head coach for long term project. Frank Lampard, set to become new Chelsea caretaker manager — there’s an agreement in principle valid until the end of the current season. Here we go.🤝🏻Lampard has accepted short-term deal. #CFC will continue process/talks to hire new head coach for long term project. 🚨 Frank Lampard, set to become new Chelsea caretaker manager — there’s an agreement in principle valid until the end of the current season. Here we go. 🔵🤝🏻Lampard has accepted short-term deal.#CFC will continue process/talks to hire new head coach for long term project. https://t.co/KOWtnmu3d1

Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp shared his thoughts on Chelsea's managerial situation and recalled spotting Lampard during his former club's 0-0 draw against Liverpool on Tuesday. He said:

"I was at the game last night and I saw him in the crowd and he looked like a guy that hadn't just gone there for a few drinks. He watched it in a very studious way and I thought maybe the owners might like Frank as an option because there's not many other managers. There's a few managers, obviously [Julian] Nagelsmann's had a mention but he looks like he wants some time away."

Backing Lampard to shine at Stamford Bridge, Redknapp added:

"This might make sense for the owners just to have a bit of breathing space and give Frank the opportunity to get back in the game. He's got unfinished business at Chelsea, he loves the club, nobody cares about that club or knows it better than he does. I think this is a complete no-brainer if they were to go for him and he'd take the job. I think it would be brilliant for him, to be honest."

Should Lampard be appointed as the Blues' interim boss, his first game in charge will be at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 8).

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Matches: 95

◉ Wins: 37

◉ Draws: 19

◉ Losses: 39

◉ Win rate: 38.95%

◉ Goals For: 137

◉ Goals Against: 136



Back ? Frank Lampard's managerial record in the Premier League:◉ Matches: 95◉ Wins: 37◉ Draws: 19◉ Losses: 39◉ Win rate: 38.95%◉ Goals For: 137◉ Goals Against: 136Back Frank Lampard's managerial record in the Premier League:◉ Matches: 95◉ Wins: 37◉ Draws: 19◉ Losses: 39◉ Win rate: 38.95%◉ Goals For: 137◉ Goals Against: 136Back 🔜? https://t.co/iVflfwSWZk

Danny Murphy issues warning to Chelsea about one manager from list of candidates

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Liverpool star Danny Murphy cautioned Chelsea against appointing former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager. He said:

"All he's done really is a third-place finish and got through to the Champions League semi-final with RB Leipzig... which is a success for a smaller club, punching above your weight, but he still didn't win anything and won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, which you and I would do too. He's highly thought of, but it's a risk."

Apart from Nagelsmann, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has also popped up as a potential managerial option for the London outfit.

Poll : 0 votes