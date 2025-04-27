"Unfortunately the debate is over" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville claims Liverpool are now the most successful PL club

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has admitted Liverpool are now the most successful club of all time in English football. The Reds are on the verge of winning their 20th league title, which would match United's all-time record.

Manchester United and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, with both vying for the title of being the most successful club in the country. While the Merseysiders have won more UEFA Champions League trophies than the Red Devils (six to three), the latter have dominated the league in recent decades, winning the title 20 times.

However, Arne Slot and Co. have flourished this season and are currently one point away from lifting their 20th league trophy. At the time of writing, the Reds are currently beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Anfield (50') - a result that would see them match Manchester United's haul.

Neville was asked about the importance of the Reds winning another PL title, to which he replied to Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"It's a massive deal. When you think of the league title and the importance of the league title, you think of the great managers that Liverpool have had in Shankly and Paisley, Kenny Dalglish, Joe Fagan, and at United as well, talking about the importance of your bread and butter being the league title."

He added:

"The accolade of the most successful club, you could debate it, maybe when Manchester United were on 20 titles and obviously Liverpool do have more European Cups but once Liverpool get level with Manchester United, the painful thing to say is that unfortunately the debate is over until Manchester United become successful again and win leagues."

Neville also reckons Ruben Amorim and Co. should be affected by this:

"It should cause real tremors over at Old Trafford, the idea that Liverpool, which is obviously a great football club and now the most successful club and will be after today, in English football, that really should cause heartache and pain. It took a lot to get ahead of Liverpool, they were miles ahead when Sir Alex Ferguson took over."

Both clubs have won a total of 67 major trophies, however, the Reds are set to pull ahead with their impending title win.

Chelsea make Cole Palmer transfer decision amid Manchester United and Liverpool interest: Reports

Football journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Chelsea have no intentions of selling Cole Palmer this summer. Despite being out of form, the England international has been the subject of interest, with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City all reportedly interested in acquiring his signature.

Bailey told The Boot Room (via TEAMtalk):

“Likewise, Chelsea have absolutely no intention of letting Palmer go. They don’t feel he’s a million miles away and he’s aware of that. Even with the likes of Kendry Paez and Willian Estevao set to arrive at Chelsea, Palmer knows he needs to step up and his people say he’s ready to do so. Chelsea will be active in terms of outgoings but Palmer isn’t one of those who’ll be cast aside."

Palmer has arguably been Chelsea's most impressive player since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 for a reported transfer fee of £40 million. The 22-year-old has scored 39 goals and provided 24 assists in 85 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

After an impressive start to the 2024-25 campaign, Palmer has struggled for form and is without a goal in his last 17 games. He will be aiming to get back on track during their next fixture against Djurgarden in the Europa Conference League semi-final (May 1).

