"Unfortunately, it's not entirely up to me" - Andreas Christensen offers opinion on Barcelona transfer announcement

Andreas Christensen spoke to the Danish publication BT (via 90min) and said that while he will certainly play for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season, he is still waiting on the club to make an official announcement.

Reports emerged around March that the player would be leaving Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that there was a verbal agreement between the club and the player for a contract until 2027.

GOAL @goal Andreas Christensen has left Chelsea on a free transfer and will join Barcelona, subject to La Liga Financial Fair Play regulations 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🛫 Andreas Christensen has left Chelsea on a free transfer and will join Barcelona, subject to La Liga Financial Fair Play regulations 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🛫 🇪🇸 https://t.co/mJ6rGphkOs

Christensen had personally not commented on the ongoing negotiations but opened up a bit about the same on Monday in an interview with B.T. When asked when we can expect a confirmation regarding his transfer, he said (via 90min):

“Hopefully soon.”

He elaborated:

“I have known what I was going to do for a while. I'm just waiting for the right time. Unfortunately, it's not entirely up to me. There are also other things that need to fall into place.”

When asked why playing for Barcelona will be special for him, he replied:

“It is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I think it is for everyone - whether they have had their problems or not, it is still one of the biggest clubs for a player to get to. "

The La Liga giants are expected to secure the services of the Danish defender on a free transfer. Once clearance from La Liga's Financial Fair Play is received, the Catalans will make their signings official, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona-bound Andres Christensen will be the second defender to leave Chelsea on a free transfer this summer

Antonio Rudiger left Chelsea for free this summer and was announced as a Real Madrid player earlier this month. If the deal goes through for Christensen, he will become the second defender to leave Chelsea for free this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #FCB



Both Christensen and Kessié can be considered Barça players. "We're losing him", Thomas Tuchel finally confirms on Andreas Christensen. The deal has been completed weeks ago with Barcelona, it's already signed: Danish centre back will play for Barça next season.Both Christensen and Kessié can be considered Barça players. "We're losing him", Thomas Tuchel finally confirms on Andreas Christensen. The deal has been completed weeks ago with Barcelona, it's already signed: Danish centre back will play for Barça next season. 🔵🔴🤝 #FCB Both Christensen and Kessié can be considered Barça players. https://t.co/5DyvSgYKgG

This will cause a bit of a defensive crisis for the club with 38-year-old Thiago Silva as the only well-experienced central defender in their ranks. They have been linked with multiple players but nothing solid has materialized thus far.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are expecting to revamp their defense in the summer and manager Xavi is actively looking to replace Gerard Pique in the lineup. As per reports, Xavi has informed Pique that he does not see the 35-year-old as a regular starter next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far