"Unfortunately, we have lost Gabriel Jesus" - Arsenal legend comments about Gunners' chances of winning the Premier League title this season 

Former Arsenal forward Robert Pires has stated that despite Gabriel Jesus' injury, the Gunners can go on to win the Premier League title this season.

Jesus picked up a knee injury during Brazil's 1-0 loss against Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 3. Reports suggest that if he requires surgery, the striker could be out of action until March.

This will come as a huge blow for Arsenal, who signed Jesus for £45 million from Manchester City in the summer. He has registered five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games across competitions for the north London side.

Pires was recently asked about Arsenal's Premier League title challenge and backed them to go all the way, as he said (via Scroll):

"I hope. Yes, we have a very good chance. We have started very, very well and have been consistent. Mikel Arteta is stubborn about working hard and the players are responding to his message. Unfortunately, we have lost Gabriel Jesus for maybe two months and it will be difficult without him. For me, he is a very important player with his goals and assists."

He added:

"But I believe in this squad and in Arteta. We need to try and keep this philosophy. And yeah, I hope we will lift the Premier League trophy this season."

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table after playing 14 games. They are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City and have suffered just one loss and one draw.

Bukayo Saka on Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus' injury

Gunners winger Bukayo Saka was also asked about the Brazilian striker's injury. He stressed that it was certainly bad news and highlighted Jesus' importance to Mikel Arteta's side.

Saka said (via Football.London):

"He's a very, very, very important player for us. It's not good to hear the news, obviously I've messaged him. I think he's going to go and see the doctor and see what he needs to do for the next steps. But it was definitely not good news when I heard that."

Arsenal are set to play a couple of friendlies against Olympique Lyon, AC Milan, and Juventus on December 8, 13, and 17 respectively.

They will resume their Premier League campaign on Boxing Day (December 26) when they host West Ham United.

